Inside the Chamber column: Glenwood Springs Chamber members essential to building business and community





Dedicated. Professional. Hard-working. Persevering. These are some of the words that come to mind when we think about our members.

The week of Nov. 8 is one of our favorite weeks as a Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association employees. It is Member Appreciation Week. Your commitment, ongoing support and dedication is the backbone of our organization. Without you, we would not be the award-winning organization that we are today. With over 400 members, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is looking forward to saying thank you.

Our mission is helping your business thrive, and our vision is making Glenwood Springs an ideal mountain community. To carry out our mission, the GSCRA focuses on five core competencies: to build a strong local economy; to promote the community; to provide networking and business development opportunities; to represent the interests of business with government; and to engage in political action. Your investment in our mission provides us with the resources and ability to move forward in these areas.

Because of your investment, in 2021 we were able to:

• Continue our efforts to build a strong local economy by hosting our Economic Forecast, Onward 2021

• Promote Glenwood Springs as a world-class destination through our continued sustainable tourism marketing efforts.

• Serve as information central in the Visitor Information Center, on the web, through phone calls or any other outlet that folks used needing data or help with questions about the economy and community.

• Partner with the Valley Health Alliance and neighboring chambers to present a virtual panel and Q&A to learn about Health Insurance 2022.

• Promote the community by creating A Berry Special Weekend, a whole new event, which brought the spirit of Strawberry Days to Glenwood Springs. Residents and visitors alike participated along with our local businesses, which provided specials and window decorations. Save the date for our 125th annual Strawberry Days, June 17-19, 2022.

• Provide a variety of networking opportunities and business development opportunities such as Business After Hours, W.I.N. (Women Interacting & Networking), Let’s Do Lunch Leads Groups and Ambassador’s Group.

The chamber represents the interests of business with government and the community on a variety of issues throughout the year utilizing our annual legislative agenda.

We engaged in political action by hosting the Fall 2021 Issues & Answers Forum, where community members were able to have questions answered and therefore can make an informed decision on the upcoming Election Day.

And we’re not done yet. There are two months left in 2021, so stay tuned for more information including a new event, Winter Wonderland.

During the week of Nov. 8, one of our dedicated ambassadors or staff members will be visiting your business. The chamber representative will have a complimentary 2022 calendar along with a few special surprises and will be available to answer any questions you may have.

We would like to express our deepest appreciation to our members for being a part of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. It is not possible to make things happen without their valuable and essential contribution. We are fortunate to have them.

Thanks to our combined efforts, Glenwood Springs is a better place to live, work, play and do business. Please do not hesitate to call on us if we can be of service. The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association is “Building Business. Building Community.”

If you are interested in joining the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, reach out to Sara Schell at sara@glenwoodchamber.com or 970-876-7078.

Sara Schell is director of marketing and membership development at the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and can be reached at sara@glenwoodchamber.com or 970-876-7078.