Inside the Chamber column: Help Glenwood Springs Shine Community Challenge

Now more than ever, supporting local businesses is a golden investment in our community. It is estimated that for every $100 spent in the community, roughly $68 to $73 returns to the local economy. Money spent here tends to stay here because locally owned businesses purchase items from other business and service providers, as well as pay their employees, who also spend locally.

To support our local businesses, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association (GSCRA) has launched the Help Glenwood Springs Shine Campaign, which challenges the community to invest $100,000 in Glenwood Gold community currency by Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. If the goal is reached, there will be a community thank you celebration on Small Business Saturday.

Thanks to the generosity of Glenwood Springs and our supporters, we are more than halfway to our goal. Two local businesses stepped up in support of the goal earlier this summer to help jumpstart the challenge. Through their Grateful for Glenwood campaign, Alpine Bank gave away $100 in Glenwood Gold to 250 people. Glenwood Springs Ford gave away $200 in Glenwood Gold for every new or used car purchased between June 20 and July 31.

In addition to the significant investment made by both Alpine Bank and Glenwood Springs Ford, we’ve had a number of local businesses purchase Glenwood Gold to thank and recognize their employees, and a number of individuals have also purchased Glenwood Gold.

To further stimulate Glenwood Springs’ economy, the tourism promotion department of the GSCRA is gifting $100 in Glenwood Gold to the first 1,000 people who book a minimum two-night, weekday stay in Glenwood Springs through Nov. 30. Learn more at visitglenwood.com.

What is Glenwood Gold?

If you have not yet heard of Glenwood Gold, it’s our community currency that serves as a year-round “buy local” stimulus program. Glenwood Gold works like cash when redeemed, and the program reimburses participating businesses 100 percent of the face value of the currency.

It is the perfect gift for loved ones, employees and business partners. The certificates work just like cash and can be used at over 50 participating businesses in Glenwood Springs. Any individual, business or group can purchase Glenwood Gold certificates online at glenwoodchamber.com/glenwoodgold. It is recommended that those wishing to purchase more than $500 in Glenwood Gold do so by calling the GSCRA at 970-945-6589.

Participation in the Glenwood Gold program is currently free for local businesses in the 81601 ZIP code. There are no upfront costs, special software or payment processing machines for businesses to purchase. Businesses interested in participating can sign up at glenwodchamber.com/glenwoodgold or call 970-945-6589.

How You Can Help Glenwood Springs Shine

This is not the time for modesty — Glenwood Springs needs shiny advocates. Your community investment might inspire others to follow your example.

Purchase Glenwood Gold at glenwoodchamber.com/glenwoodgold or by calling 970-945-6589.

Use the Glenwood Gold frame for your Facebook profile picture to inspire others to help Glenwood Springs shine. Get the Facebook Frame by searching #ShopGlenwood GlenwoodGold.

Share your Glenwood Gold photo on Instagram by tagging @glenwoodchamber and your favorite local businesses using #GLENWOODGOLD, #ShopGlenwood and #DineGlenwood and talk about it.

Share your local purchases with the community, tell others about the unique things you found or recommend your favorite dish at a local restaurant.

Watch the progress. We will post regular updates at glenwoodchamber.com/glenwoodgold about how much money has been invested and thank businesses and individuals that helped us get closer to our goal.

We are really excited about this campaign, especially the partnership and collaboration opportunities it creates. Not only are individuals supporting local businesses, but businesses are supporting each other, too. Together, we can Help Glenwood Springs Shine.

Angie Anderson, IOM, is president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.