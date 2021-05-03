Inside the Chamber column: Premier hospitality training event coming to Glenwood Springs May 18

David Aaker



The weather is warming, flowers are blooming, trees are turning green and Glenwood Springs’ highest visitation season is fast approaching. With increased vaccinations and pent-up travel demand, this summer is sure to be especially busy. A community known for excellent hospitality, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward and provide both locals and visitors with the best experience possible while enjoying everything our community has to offer.

Back by popular demand, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, city of Glenwood Springs and Hotel Colorado are pleased to host David Aaker, an internationally recognized motivational keynote speaker, trainer and author in customer service. Aaker will present a premier hospitality training event in two sessions: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. at the Hotel Colorado. Admission to the program is $25, and tickets can be purchased at GlenwoodChamber.com/seminars. Refreshments and light snacks will be provided.

A few things attendees can expect to learn:

• The power of information and communication in hospitality.

• The importance of first impressions in customer service.

• Four Basic Principles of Ethics.

• “Fishing” for customers.

• Difference between service and products.

• Building customer loyalty.

About David Aaker

David Aaker has been in the chamber management and non-profit training arena for over 38 years. In May 2009, Aaker was named “Among America’s Best Speakers” by Sky Radio on American Airlines, and he was featured on 42,000 flights worldwide.

By invitation from the U.S. Chamber, Aaker has been a faculty member for over 19 years for the Institute program and teaches courses on management, leadership, customer service and ethics for nonprofit organizations and associations at five universities nationwide.

Aaker was presented two “Hall of Fame” awards for community and economic development and tourism promotion from the city of Palmdale and the city of Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism during his tenure as a Chamber of Commerce President and CEO for 20 years.

Aaker’s nationwide clients include state departments of tourism, American Indian resorts and casinos, hotels, hospitals, school districts along with state and local chambers of commerce, convention and visitors bureaus, associations, organizations, municipal and sovereign nation governments in North America, the Better Business Bureau and the United States Air Force.

He is also a published author of two books; “Success Simplified,” a new anthology of 24 nationally selected speakers, and “50 Unforgettable Speakers,” both published by Insight Publishing. “Success Simplified” will be available for sale at the event.

For more information, visit GlenwoodChamber.com/seminars or call the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association at 970-945-6589.

Angie Anderson is president and CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.