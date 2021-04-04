Inside the Chamber column: Spring cleaning … for your website





Ahh, spring: The days are warmer, the air feels fresh, and the trees and flowers are beginning to bud and stretch. Traditionally this is a time to throw open the windows in your home and begin a deep spring cleaning to clear out the funk of winter. Have you ever considered applying a “spring cleaning” to your business website? Here are a few tips to refresh and reenergize your most public facing business tool.

Take a look with fresh eyes

Photographs are the first impression your website will make on a new or existing visitor. Take a long look at the age, quality, seasonality and relevance of your current photos. Are they attractive and vibrant? Do they showcase what you do, your business’ personality, or what your customer can expect by choosing your business? Do they illustrate a feeling of happiness or satisfaction your product or service will give your customer? Changing out your photos is a quick way to update the overall feel of your website, and with today’s technology you can curate great photos easily.

Telling your story

Website content is an opportunity to tell your business story to potential customers and can delight and influence decision-makers by engaging interest and emotion. Consider words and phrases that will paint a picture for the reader. For example: A customer isn’t looking for four new car tires, they want safety, a smooth ride and the freedom to hit the open road with assurance that they are free to wander and explore.

Or: A customer isn’t looking for a hot tub for a soak, they want to create a private oasis in the backyard; or have a therapeutic, full-body, healing tool for sore muscles and joints; or a place to play, relax or snuggle with family and friends.

It’s all in the details

Taking time to review your important business details is critical. Make sure your address, phone numbers, email addresses and hours of operation are easy to find and are current. Check your staff listings and update if needed. Add recent kudos and reviews from customers or media mentions. Check any hyperlinks to pages within your website to make sure they still work. Check any hyperlinks to outside websites to make sure they “open in a new tab” and still work. Look for ways to link to industry partners, local resources like the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association or VisitGlenwood.com, and informational websites to aid your customers’ research. Add links to your social media, and verify your information is current on your business channels, especially your Google business listing. Finally, check in with your website host or contractor to see if there are any updates for security or effectiveness.

Consider a blog

A blog is a fancy name for an article or periodic information you want to share with your current or future customers. Blogs can be used to introduce new products, activities or features you will be offering. They can be used for important announcements, content in e-newsletters and social media. Link topics in your blog to resources on your website or other legitimate sources.

Heidi Pankow is tourism promotion project manager for Visit Glenwood Springs, a department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. For more information checkout VisitGlenwood.com.