Inside the Chamber column: Springing forward in person





Zoom. In person. Pivot. Hybrid. Masks on. Masks off. Pivot again. Sound familiar?

Over the past couple of years, we’ve learned a lot, including plans are important, but it is possibly more important to be flexible and ready to change plans (pivot) quickly as needed. Sometimes plans may even need to be changed more than once (pivot pivot), and that’s OK.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association’s mission is helping business thrive. One of our core competencies is providing business building, educational and networking opportunities. While online meeting platforms such as Zoom have been and continue to be effective, there’s no substitute for connecting with others in person.

Along with the clocks, we’re “springing forward” starting this month with a variety of events to reconnect our businesses and community members.

On Wednesday, March 9, we will kick things off with our Economic Forecast & Annual Meeting from 8-11 a.m. at Morgridge Commons. Nathan Perry, PhD, an associate professor of economics at Colorado Mesa University, will share insight into our local, state and national economy. Carolyn Tucker, regional business services coordinator with the Colorado Workforce Center, will present “The Workforce Puzzle.” This will be followed with a deep dive panel discussion of local businesses and organizations sharing how they are proactively navigating this ever-changing environment. Learn more at glenwoodchamber.com/annual-meeting .

We invite the community to join us at our Superhero Annual Gala & Awards Ceremony from 6-9 p.m. April 2 at the Hotel Colorado, where we will celebrate the heroic acts of individuals and businesses. Citizen of the Year, Top Brass Business of the Year and a special Resiliency Award will be given. This will be a cocktail-style celebration with small-plate stations, silent auction, games and live music featuring A Band Called Alexis. Learn more at glenwoodchamber.com/annual-gala .

On Tuesday, May 17, we will host the ATHENA® Leadership Luncheon at the Hotel Colorado. The ATHENA® Leadership & ATHENA YP Awards will be presented to a woman — or man — who is honored for professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Nominations are open for both awards, and applications are available at glenwoodchamber.com/athena-luncheon .

We are thrilled to bring back Strawberry Days June 17-19 at Two Rivers Park. This year marks 125 years of the community’s beloved festival. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more details on the exciting plans.

In addition to these events, we have opportunities for businesses to connect with one another at our Business After Hours Events, Let’s Do Lunch Leads Group, Women Interacting and Networking (W.I.N.) and Roaring Fork Young Professionals. To learn more, please visit our website at glenwoodchamber.com or call 970-945-6589.

Angie Anderson is Executive Director for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.