Inside the Chamber: Feedback for tourism in Glenwood Springs

Lisa Langer



Visit Glenwood Springs, the tourism department of the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, has been awarded a Restart Destinations Grant through the Colorado Tourism Office. As part of the program, we want to hear from residents about how tourism impacts this community.

We know there are positive impacts, for instance the added tax dollars that come into Glenwood Springs for uses including upgrades to parks and trails and benefits like choices for dining that would not otherwise exist without the support of visitors. We also know that there are challenges with more people in town, such as traffic, crowding on trails, etc. Here’s where we could use your input to guide us through the development of our recovery plan.

It’s clear there have been an abundance of surveys in the past 18 months, but in order to get an accurate pulse of resident sentiment, we need your help. This month we will engage in a full-day workshop to come up with an action plan to implement one or more priority tourism projects. Prior to this workshop, we’d like you to fill out this tourism resident survey: SurveyMonkey.com/r/2B3KDKN . There are just 12 questions, so please participate today. Thanks in advance for your valuable input.

During the past summer season, mountain destinations across Colorado saw an increase in visitation. The surge of visitors to outdoor areas of the state is largely due to pent-up demand following pandemic lockdowns. This caused issues in many smaller destinations. On the upside, Glenwood Springs fared better than smaller communities across Colorado, because we have the facilities to handle larger capacity. On the downside, staff shortages were felt throughout the community as businesses vied for available and willing workers.

As Glenwood Springs continues its economic recovery, we can count on the combination of smart business management, community awareness and an engaged and thoughtful tourism promotion board. As a resident, we hope you will help us as we prepare for amplifying efforts to encourage thoughtful visitation of this beautiful and sustainable destination.

Lisa Langer is director of tourism promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs, a department of Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. For more information checkout VisitGlenwood.com.