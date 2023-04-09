Inside the Chamber: Spring cleaning for your digital footprint

Heidi Pankow

Heidi-Pankow.mug_

Ahh, Spring! The days are warmer, the air feels fresh, and the trees and flowers are beginning to bud and stretch. Traditionally this is a time to throw open the windows in your home and begin a deep spring cleaning to clear out the funk of winter. Have you ever considered applying a “spring cleaning” to your business website and online profile? Here are a few tips to refresh and reenergize your most public-facing business tools!

Take a look with fresh eyes. Photographs are the first impression your website will make on a new or existing visitor. Take a long look at the age, quality, seasonality, and relevance of your current photos. Are they attractive and vibrant? Do they showcase what you do, your business’ personality, or what your customer can expect by choosing your business? Do they illustrate a feeling of happiness or satisfaction your product or service will give your customer? Do they reflect the image of your customer base? Changing out your photos is a quick way to update the overall feel of your website and with today’s technology you can curate great photos easily.

Telling your story. Website content is an opportunity to tell your business story to potential customers and can delight and influence decision-makers by engaging interest and emotion. Consider words and phrases that will paint a picture for the reader. For example: A customer isn’t looking for four new car tires, they want safety, a smooth ride, the freedom to hit the open road with assurance that they are free to wander and explore! They also want to know that your team will deliver the best service, offered with courtesy and respect.

It’s all in the details. Taking time to review your important business details is critical. Make sure your address, phone numbers, email addresses, and hours of operation are easy to find and are current. Check your staff listings and update if needed. Add recent kudos and reviews from customers or media mentions. Check any hyperlinks to pages within your website to make sure they still work. Check any hyperlinks to outside websites to make sure they “open in a new tab” and are still relevant. Look for ways to link to industry partners, local resources like the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association; or VisitGlenwood.com, and informational websites to aid your customers’ research. Add links to your social media, and finally, check in with your website host or contractor to see if there are any updates for security or effectiveness.

Review your online presence. Take time to check your Google Business listing, social media profiles, and review site profiles such as Yelp or Tripadvisor. If you haven’t claimed your Google listing, make it happen! Make sure your business details are accurate, especially business hours, photos, phone numbers, website address and products or services. It’s always a good idea best practice to read and respond to comments, reviews — good or bad. Customers want to know you care about their satisfaction with your business and services.

Spring is a time for nature to refresh. Make it a time to rejuvenate your commitment to your business’ online attitude.

Heidi Pankow is Tourism Project Manager for Visit Glenwood Springs, a department of Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association. For more information checkout VisitGlenwood.com.