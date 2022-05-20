James Driver: Short term with Tea Party

On May 18, at the Nevada County Republican Women Federated Candidates Forum event for the District 4 Nevada County Board of Supervisors, Calvin Clark, one of the candidates, in his written statement said that he had been president of the Nevada County Tea Party Patriots.

At the end of the forum, as I was leaving, Calvin was standing near the exit. I spoke to him, saying: “You didn’t say how long you were president of the Tea Party. Six weeks!”

Calvin did not disagree with what I said, but instead launched into a personal attack on my character, and my veracity about a letter that I sent to one of the members of a KVMR discussion group concerning Calvin’s misrepresentation of the Tea Party’s point of view on California water issues during their discussions.

Since Calvin impinged my character in front of other people present at the exit, he leaves me no other choice but to set the record straight regarding his remarks.

Regarding his personal attack on my character, and my veracity:

On March 15, 2016, KVMR hosted a discussion group concerning California water issues. Calvin Clark, without approval, participated in this discussion and represented himself as representing the Tea Party point of view.

Upon learning of Calvin’s participation, and reviewing his remarks, eight members of the Tea Party Board sent Calvin Clark a “Letter of Censorship.” Letters were also sent to the other members of the discussion group informing them of Calvin Clark’s misrepresentation of the Tea Party’s point of view. Since the Tea Party believes in free markets, we take no position on state-run utilities such as water issues.

Calvin Clark was first listed as president on April 6, 2016. Calvin Clark was removed from the Tea Party Board on May 11, 2016.

James Driver is the past chairman of the Nevada County Tea Party Patriots. He lives in Grass Valley.