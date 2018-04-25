Launch the new season at Bicycle Fest on Friday

Bicycling season has begun again in Glenwood Springs. Cyclists can get tuned up for riding at Launch-the-season Bicycle Fest, from 4-6 p.m. this Friday at Centennial Park in downtown Glenwood Springs.

Bicycle mechanics will be on hand with quick-check bicycle adjustments and tune-up suggestions. The latest models will be on display from local shops and bicycle builders.

Valuable prizes will be awarded, along with gifts and treats for all riders. Downtown stores and restaurants will provide samples and bargains for bicyclists.

Riders will also find bicycle commuting guides, local maps, safety tips, and other useful information for safe, convenient, enjoyable local riding.

During the Grand Avenue bridge reconstruction last year, local bicycling increased 300 percent, significantly reducing motor traffic congestion. Many riders also rediscovered the convenience and pleasure of riding for practical local trips — to work, school, shopping, errands, and appointments.

That experience also revealed opportunities for improving the local bicycling network, including needed repairs, route gaps, and dangerous intersections. On Friday, cyclists will again be able to review maps and make suggestions that improve safety and efficient travel for all cyclists.

Bicycle Fest provides an opportunity to get bicycles smoothly back on the road, to receive handy reminders about safe riding routes, techniques, and gear, and just to celebrate the joy of bicycling.

Enjoy your ride!

Glenwood Springs Bicycle Advocates provide tips and support for cyclists and drivers to encourage bicycling for practical local trips, fostering renewed riding habits, improved health, and better traffic movement. More information: 970-618-8264.