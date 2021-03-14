On the Fly column: Signs of Spring





Currently it’s a beautiful, sunny day at 60 degrees in downtown Basalt. Spring is starting to show a little early around here, and our rivers are taking note as well. Most all of the ice shelves are subsiding, and our favorite runs are there for the picking. With the early warm temperatures, we have been seeing consistent hatches on all rivers. Dry fly enthusiasts: It’s time to crawl away from the tying desk, grab your favorite dry fly rod and hit the water.

Midges have been hatching in significant numbers, with loads of hungry trout piercing the surface. Not all these midges are microscopic. On both the Roaring Fork and Colorado we have seen some of what we like to call midgezillas, which are a beefy size 16 or so. A small parachute Adams with an #18 to #20 midge dry trailer has been a great combo as of late. Seeing all these bugs is a sure sign of what is to come. Blue wing olives are knocking at our doorstep and should be seen on our local waters in the coming weeks.

When targeting these hatches, avoid faster moving current and look for the soft water. If you find a good foam line you know you’re in the right spot — the foam is home, people. Midges are sitting ducks when they get trapped in these bubbly graves. One helpful tip is to let the fish eat the fly. Our local trout like to delicately sip these smaller bugs, so giving that extra second will result in either hooking your target or sending the flies into the tree behind you. During challenging times, I find feeding a few fish some dry flies is exponentially good for your well-being. Get out there and welcome the first sign of spring — excellent dry fly hatches.

This report is provided every week by Taylor Creek Fly Shops in Aspen and Basalt. Taylor Creek can be reached at 970-927-4374 or taylorcreek.com.