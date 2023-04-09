On the Fly: The Fryingpan and Beyond River Cleanup is coming up later this month

The Roaring Fork Valley community appreciates our precious and rare river resources, and it always shows during the annual Fryingpan and Beyond River Cleanup hosted by the Roaring Fork Conservancy.

This year’s cleanup will follow the format of the last three years. Due to the popularity of the event, it now spans the entire valley, not just the Fryingpan. Volunteers are needed to clean up trash along rivers throughout the valley, during daylight hours only, the week of April 17-22.

Pre-registration is only required for anyone wanting to pick up trash on Fryingpan Road and along the Roaring Fork through Basalt. For the Fryingpan Road Cleanup, participants must be 6 years or older and must be supervised by an immediate family member at all times, as required by Eagle County. Wear a bright colored vest for safety, and trash should be left in bags along Fryingpan Road (only) which will be picked up by Eagle County. Any trash picked up after 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 should be discarded at the dumpsters provided at Lake Christine SWA in Basalt.

After registering, the RFC will assign you a river mile to focus on, as well as provide guidance on where to pick up trash bags or a vest if you need it. All participants are asked to respect private property, dress appropriately, bring gloves, and take photos. Photos can be sent to christina@roaringfork.org by Tuesday, April 25 to be entered into a prize drawing.

The cleanup is what sets this valley apart from the rest, and we hope to see you out there the week of April 17-22.