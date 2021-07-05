PI Editorial: Celebrating our youth in Garfield County

Talk about proving the old adage “It’s a marathon not a sprint.”

Roughly a month after classes of 2021 throughout Garfield County graduated, the 2021 track and field season finally wrapped up.

And for many student athletes, the weird and challenging season couldn’t have ended up a better note — especially for the Coal Ridge High School girls track team.

It is the first time in 27 years that Garfield County has been home to a state track and field championship team (the last was the Glenwood Springs High School girls in 1994), and what a year to accomplish that.

While many of their friends were already enjoying the joys of Colorado during summer break, these student athletes maintained a level of focus that many people with years more of life experience could not accomplish.

It wasn’t just the CRHS girls’ team, however, that had an outstanding season come to an end in June. Many individual athletes in golf, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, tennis and swimming had an exceptional season despite everything they faced.

Yet, more than just pride in their performance, the achievements and camaraderie of all the student athletes during this blighted season are commendable. If that’s how they’re approaching life in youth, as adults, they’ll be our communities’ most effective leaders.

Parents and coaches also deserve a lot of credit for their dedication to a sports season that nearly stretched into July this year. From driving kids to practices and meets to putting off summer vacation plans, parents really invested to make sure their kids were still able to compete. We applaud them for that. Similar praise is due to coaches as well, who continued to motivate and develop their athletes through the pandemic year.

We hope everyone can get some quality time now to enjoy summer break, relax and spend time with family and friends.

As sports are finally done, it’s almost time to turn toward another group of dedicated Garfield County kids: 4-H. The Garfield County Fair is just around the proverbial bend, and many local youth have spent months or more getting livestock ready, dedicating hours to target practice, working on rockets, designing fashions and so much more.

Their hard work will culminate at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle from July 27 through Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds, so be sure to take time to see some of their amazing work.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Publisher Bryce Jacobson, Editor Peter Baumann, Managing Editor/Senior Reporter John Stroud, and community representatives Amy Connerton and Karl Oelke.