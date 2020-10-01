Sundin column: More reasons not to vote for Trump

Another Trump family member, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, has made some revealing statements about Donald Trump: ”He has no principles. None.” “You can’t trust him.” “[The … tweets] and the lying, oh my God.” and “The only thing he cares about is Donald Trump.”

Wage-earners shouldn’t vote for him because he has consistently supported corporate interests, rolling back worker-safety regulations and cutting back the number of safety and health inspectors to the lowest level in 50 years. It will now take 165 years to visit each workplace just once. Meanwhile 5 million workers are injured every year.

How can anyone who claims to be a devout Christian vote for a man who has broken four of the Ten Commandments — those that govern human behavior:

“Thou shalt not kill.” By his grossly incompetent mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, he is responsible for the deaths of more than 200,000 Americans.

“Thou shalt not commit adultery.” Oh boy! How many times?

“Thou shalt not steal.” He has stolen hundreds of millions of dollars from investors in real estate ventures that went bankrupt, but not until after he took out a hefty “management” fee. He also stole money from students in his Trump University, when he closed it.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness…” He has lambasted anyone whom he dislikes or who disagrees with him with all kinds of false accusations.

Trump’s relationship with Russian President Putin is highly suspicious. He seems to admire Putin’s dictatorial power as something he would like to emulate. Putin’s goal is to undermine American Democracy, and he sees another four years of Trump’s presidency as furthering that goal. In this election look for Putin’s dirty work as well as Trump’s.

There is no limit to Donald Trump’s stooping to try to steal this election by any means he can. His goal in attacking mail-in ballots is to force millions of American citizens to risk infection with COVID-19 if they want to exercise their constitutional right to cast their votes. Bad weather on election-day could keep people from voting, especially senior citizens and handicapped voters.

Another trick is to drastically cut back on the number of polling places in districts where voters are less likely to vote for Trump, so they will have to stand in long lines. He will use every trick in the books, and whatever he can dream up, in order to steal this election. And if he loses the election, he has said it will be due to fraudulent voting, and that he actually won the election, and will then try to stay in the White House.

Then we come to emolument — using the office of the President for self-enrichment from sources, international or domestic, other than the salary prescribed by Congress. Since that is prohibited in the Constitution, it is an impeachable crime.

Trump has clearly shown intent to violate this restriction by directing the U.S. Ambassador to Britain to ask the British Government to steer the British Open Golf Tournament to his Turnberry Course in Scotland, which would pump millions into his financially stressed resort. He has already diverted millions of our dollars into his properties on multiple personal visits to his resorts, and has sent Secret Service agents who paid as much as $650 a night for the privilege of staying at his resorts. This is just more evidence that he considers himself to be above the law.

He appointed Louis DeJoy, a loyal supporter and generous donor (but with no experience) as Postmaster General. DeJoy’s first action was to disassemble mail-sorting machines and cut back on employees and on overtime compensation to delay the processing of mail-in ballots. Now he is telling us that these changes will actually speed up processing of the mail. If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge I’d like to sell you. It’s just another dirty trick to delay delivery of ballots so they won’t be counted.

In Garfield County, ballots will be mailed to voters on Oct. 9, so if you are voting by mail, fill out, sign, and mail your ballot as soon as possible, preferably before Oct. 20. Don’t set it aside and forget to mail it until later in October.

This election is between Joe Biden for President and Donald Trump for Dictator. Regardless of your political leanings, which is better for the future of our country? The choice is yours. The future of our democracy is at stake.

"As I See It" appears on occasion in the Post Independent. Hal Sundin lives in Glenwood Springs and is a retired environmental and structural engineer.