Winter is a great time to buy a home

All I want for Christmas is a new home!

Believe it or not, holiday time is the perfect time to search for that new home. While it may seem crazy to put such a large item on this year's gift list, it really makes a lot sense. Not convinced? Read on.

Think about it: While everyone else is thinking about that holiday parties and meals, visiting friends and family, keeping the kids active during the holiday break, skiing the powder (yes, it'll come!), you should be thinking about home searching. That means less competition from other home buyers! Think of how much less stressful the home buying process can be without the pressures of other buyers to compete against.

December's sellers may be the best folks to be negotiating with. Often times, sellers who keep their home on the market through the winter season are serious about selling. Possibly their home has been on the market for a while and they regret turning down that first offer that came in. Or, maybe there are other reasons or a combination of reasons that a seller wants to move their home, from tax purposes to new jobs and relocations.

Let's face it, winter time is a great time to view homes as a buyer because homes don't look their best. Flowers aren't blooming, grass isn't green, windows aren't crystal clear and the neighborhood streets are a just a little dirtier than normal.

By seeing a house in its worst state, one will get a good idea of what they will be living with the rest of the year. Sure, there are items that aren't as easily accessible. It's important that your home inspector goes the extra mile to move some of that snow off the decks and roof as well as walk around in home in the snow to inspect the siding, windows, etc. But the flip side: Summer is not the best time to make sure that ice dams don't form and cause leaks, or to realize the back bedroom is cold all winter long because of a poorly designed HVAC system.

Maybe the best reason out of them all is that simply the fact that you will have greater access to industry professionals who have more time on their hands and are more eager to earn your business.

Sean de Moraes is an agent with Roaring Fork Sotheby's.