YouthZone column: Colorado Gives Day provides year-end opportunity to support local nonprofits





One of the most gratifying feelings in your world can come from giving, whether it is a simple act of kindness or supporting an important cause. Although philanthropy is often associated with great wealth, all of us with the desire to promote the welfare of others are philanthropists. All that is needed is a concern for community and the ability to provide any level of support.

Colorado Gives Day makes it convenient year-round to find information and the opportunity to give all in one place. This tool helps donors understand what each nonprofit does and provides options to donate once or continue giving all year through monthly donations.

Colorado is home to over 20,000 nonprofits. Mountain West Gives is a way to give to organizations in your region. This alliance was created based on the mutual needs that we all share and the belief that we should all grow together to serve our community. Nonprofits rarely operate alone. Whether it is taking care of our youth and elderly, taking care of the planet, or taking care of our culture, all of these causes have a backbone of supporters, and much of that backbone runs through multiple causes.

Our organizations rely on community support to sustain operations and to complete capital projects. Without these organizations, many of our community needs fall through the cracks. Not only would we see those struggling to manage their lives have more limited resources, but our towns and counties would have to provide these services and find the money in their budgets to fund these services.

YouthZone is the only nonprofit from Aspen to Parachute that provides diversion, intervention, education and counseling for youth and their families. With collaboration and direct referral from schools and law enforcement, staff carries out the life changing work of shepherding our youth to success. Programming provides the tools families need to better self-regulate, for youth to successfully re-integrate with their families, schools, and communities, and to ultimately create safer communities.

Since 1976, 43,000 youth and their families have been ensured of a better future because of the advocacy and support provided during critical moments in their lives. It is the contributions and support we receive from our community that have empowered YouthZone’s work for the past 45 years. A large part of YouthZone’s philanthropy is to provide our services to as many youth and families as possible, regardless of financial means. Without support from donors like you, we would not be able to reach the families in the area who need us most.

During the holiday season, there are many ways you can participate in year-end giving. Every dollar makes a huge difference, and donations are often matched by bigger philanthropists. The return on investment is a stronger community for both the donor and the recipient.

Many people prefer to make smaller intermittent donations. With these evergreen opportunities, you can give a steady stream of donations of as low as $10 per month to support causes that are important to you.

Colorado Gives Day is your chance to stand together and give back to those nonprofits that work to better our communities every day. You can schedule a donation anytime between now and Dec. 7 so that your donation shows up on Colorado Gives Day and local nonprofits can take advantage of the additional incentives. You can schedule your one-time or recurring donation today through Colorado Gives: ColoradoGives.org/YouthZone/overview.

Carol Wolff is Director of Development at YouthZone. She brings to YouthZone 11 years of experience as Executive Director of the Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre in Grand Lake, and then of the Colorado Honor Band Association in Denver since 2015.