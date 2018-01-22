DeFrates column: Winter poems for the Roaring Fork Valley
January 22, 2018
It has been a long year. There are enough weighty opinions in the world at this moment. So instead of opining, I wrote two poems for my beloved Roaring Fork Valley.
Ode to a Code Enforcer
Oh, Glenwood parking lady, with determined yellow chalk,
How many countless seasons, I have seen you walk,
Briskly, surely, marking
Tires of every vehicle parking
In our dear downtown.
The bell tolls two hours: like magic you appear.
Although petite, your shadow still sparks fear.
Your position may be code enforcer
But you seem a sorcer-er
Magically efficient.
Your dedication and your verve
Have gotten on my every nerve.
But the town relies on your budget line,
And I, grudgingly, will pay my fine.
Though I wish that you would once complain
Of icy sidewalks, wind and rain,
You do not waiver from your mission-
I hope to God you make commission.
When We Had Snow
When we had snow, at 5 AM,
The plows would rumble through again,
Grinding music to the ears
Of seasonal workers, kids, and skiers.
When we had snow, the tourists rolled
Up to our slopes for frozen gold,
Their dollars spent on winter fun,
Their taxes made the cities run.
When we had snow, the bears all slept
And with garbage cans were less adept.
The beetles slumbered in the trees
And we weren't losing all our bees.
So sing to Ullr, dance and drink
Watch the weather, pray and think
On the future of this Rocky Range-
Here's to fictional climate change.
Lindsay DeFrates now lives in Glenwood Springs and is a sleep-deprived freelance writer.
