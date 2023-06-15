Doctor’s Tip: Facts matter about lectins

Dr. Greg Feinsinger



At a recent health fair a participant wondered if lectins were unhealthy, because she had heard they weren’t.

Lectins are proteins found in many plant foods, particularly whole grains and legumes (beans, chickpeas and lentils). In 2017 Steven Gundry, M.D., a former cardiac surgeon wrote a book called “The Plant Paradox,” which claimed that lectins cause inflammatory diseases, obesity, cancer, arthritis and gastrointestinal problems. Other books followed, including a lectin-avoidance cookbook, and before long Dr. Gundry was marketing pricey supplements such as “Lectin Shield,” anti-aging creams and supplements containing the nutrients you’d miss by following his lectin-free diet.

A few years ago an issue of the University of California, Berkeley Wellness Letter had a front-page article with the title “Lectins: the new gluten?” The title referred to the fact that avoiding gluten has become the new dietary fad (although indeed it’s imperative that people with celiac disease avoid gluten). Based on this article, and Dr. Greger’s nutritionsfacts.org , following are some evidence-based facts about lectins:

Lectins in raw beans, especially kidney beans, can cause health (such as gastrointestinal) problems, but who eats raw beans? Cooking, fermenting, and processing legumes for canning eliminates the danger.

Inflammation: Certain lectins have been shown to cause inflammation in lab animals, but in humans lectins reduce markers of inflammation such as C-reactive protein. Lectin-containing plant foods also reduce the incidence of inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis — and of diseases such as coronary artery disease where inflammation plays a role.

Obesity: Diets high in whole grains and beans result in lower body weight and body fat — not obesity.

Cancer: Lectins inhibit cancer cell growth in the lab, and in human studies people who eat lectin-rich foods have a lower incidence of several cancers.

High legume intake stands out as the most important common thread in populations like the five Blue Zones, where people live particularly long, healthy lives.

Dr. Greger’s evidence-based book “How Not to Die” (132 pages of supporting references) notes that “people who eat more whole grains tend to live significantly longer lives…” and that whole grains “appear to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and stroke.”

The Berkeley Wellness Letter summarizes the Gundry hoax like this: “If there’s one thing evidence-based health and nutrition experts agree on, it’s that people should eat a largely plant-based diet. For those looking for an excuse not to do so, Dr. Gundry offers a contrarian, pseudoscientific voice. But he is wrong — and self-serving.”

Here are the take-home messages from this column:

Don’t eat raw or undercooked beans.

Legumes and unrefined grains are an important part of a healthy diet.

Don’t trust health care providers who are selling supplements and other products on the internet or in their offices (how can they be unbiased?).

There are lots of people on the internet pushing unscientific medical and nutritional theories, and selling snake oil — unfortunately some of them are M.D.s (who don’t get educated about nutrition in medical school). Other examples are Drs. Mercola and Sinatra.

Next week’s column will be about where you can find medical information you can trust.

Dr. Feinsinger is a retired family physician with special interest in disease prevention and reversal through nutrition. Free services through Center For Prevention and The People’s Clinic include: one-hour consultations, shop-with-a-doc at Carbondale City Market and cooking classes. Call 970-379-5718 for appointment or email gfeinsinger@comcast.net .