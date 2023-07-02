Don’t mistake a lack of a full burn ban for the all-clear in Garfield County

Every year, we anticipate the Fourth of July with both joy and dread.

We look forward to backyard barbecues, community celebrations and a moment to consider with optimism our nation’s history and future.

At the same time in the arid West, we worry about the potential for careless revelers to spark a blaze that could threaten our homes, our air quality, our wildlife, our way of life.

While the cause is not yet known, this year’s Spring Creek Fire will hopefully serve as a very tangible reminder to all of us that using fireworks or being careless with a grill campfire or similar flame source is not only unwise but potentially harmful to the thousands of us who call Garfield County home.

Practically every day this week has featured red flag warnings, which bar open burning in Garfield County, but there is not yet a full fire ban similar to what we’ve seen in years past.

While we’re hopeful that our current dry heat will be replaced with monsoonal moisture and cooler temperatures, the present danger should be enough to give pause to everyone heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

First and foremost, that means abstaining from using the many fireworks which are illegal in the state of Colorado, even on private property. That includes firecrackers, cherry bombs, mortar shells, bottle rockets and more.

We’d encourage people to go further by avoiding the use of legal fireworks such as sparklers, ground spinners, illuminating torches and the like. It’s also important to note that possession or use of all fireworks is illegal in many of our communities: Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Silt and Rifle bar all fireworks at least for the summer season. Furthermore, the Garfield County commissioners passed an ordinance in March barring the possession, use or sale of fireworks in unincorporated Garfield County.

Those of us who grew up in an age when personal fireworks were not only permitted but encouraged should embrace our new reality of better understanding the risk fireworks carry. Personal fireworks also feel pointless when we have community celebrations such as the laser show in Glenwood Springs or the many other community celebrations throughout our area. Frankly, there are plentiful ways to celebrate Independence Day without the need for a match or fuse.

So be safe and happy this Fourth of July — enjoy good times with friends and family, kick back at the barbecue and wave that American flag but keep fireworks out of it.

The Post Independent editorial board members are Publisher/Editor Peter Baumann and community representatives John Stroud, Mark Fishbein and Amy Connerton.