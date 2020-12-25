Editorial: Closing out 2020 on a positive note

What a year.

As we begin to close the book on 2020, it’s remarkable to consider just how many challenges we’ve faced over the past year. From the pandemic to fires to economic uncertainty, it’s understandable to feel like there’s nothing left to be thrown at us from life’s proverbial bag of challenges.

But there are also a multitude of blessings to be found from the past year. Stories of neighbors helping neighbors, businesses working together or evolving to help meet the changing needs of our communities, nonprofits and faith organizations seeing more need — but also seeing more donations and willingness to help than ever before.

The sad truth is we are hardwired to process and pay attention more closely to bad news than we are good, but it’s so important to recognize this one truth:

It’s not all bad news. Even in the most challenging moments, people find room to share grace with others. This is true in Garfield County even in this most tiring of years, but it takes work to bear this in mind — and even more to act on it.

So as you share time with your loved ones this holiday — and please stay safe — look for simple opportunities to weave grace into the lives of others. Shovel your neighbor’s walk, thank your mail carrier (or FedEx or UPS driver), pay for someone’s groceries if you can or simply call that friend you’ve lost touch with.

Doing so will help all of us close out 2020 on a positive note — and look forward to better things on the horizon in 2021.

