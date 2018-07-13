Environment is most important issue for Supreme Court
July 13, 2018
A far more important issue facing the new configuration of the Supreme Court than abortion and gay marriage will be its rulings on the Constitution and environmental protections and how it regards the health
of the planet in "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Given the corporate connections to Congress, the Trump Administration, and various members of the court, this bodes not well for our future.
Robert Porath
Boulder
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Longtime valley resident survives after bulldozer rolls three times while fighting fire
- Highway 6 fatality victim identified, details still fuzzy
- Martinez family loses home, all possessions in fire, but grateful to be together
- Fighting fire with fire: Mountain town firefighters credited with saving hundreds of homes in El Jebel
- Man killed in June 3 bicycle-car accident identified by coroner