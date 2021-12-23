Friday letter: Christmas spirit

Christmas spirit at its best

A quick story of my parents in Parachute and a bit of trouble with the sliding glass door and they couldn’t get it to open, and how it is critical for my Dad as this leads to the ramp he needs for entrance and exit with his physical challenges to their home.

Mom called Roaring Fork Glass and got Krista. They were unfortunately very busy, but Krista took the time to call her brother Phil, who has Heritage Custom Glass in Silt, and he took the time to go to Parachute and fix the rollers and get it all working and then refused payment and told my parents Merry Christmas.

There is still a Christmas spirit, and thanks to Krista and Phil for taking the time and caring.

Russ Brown

Glenwood Springs