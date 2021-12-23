Friday letter: Christmas spirit
Christmas spirit at its best
A quick story of my parents in Parachute and a bit of trouble with the sliding glass door and they couldn’t get it to open, and how it is critical for my Dad as this leads to the ramp he needs for entrance and exit with his physical challenges to their home.
Mom called Roaring Fork Glass and got Krista. They were unfortunately very busy, but Krista took the time to call her brother Phil, who has Heritage Custom Glass in Silt, and he took the time to go to Parachute and fix the rollers and get it all working and then refused payment and told my parents Merry Christmas.
There is still a Christmas spirit, and thanks to Krista and Phil for taking the time and caring.
Russ Brown
Glenwood Springs
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Friday letter: Christmas spirit
Christmas spirit at its best