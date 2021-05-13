Friday letter: Hershey fights for us
Hershey is spot on
I can’t believe that the City Council (sans Hershey) wants to waste thousands of dollars on a survey. But I do believe that Tony is right (as usual). It’s not rocket science regarding what the citizens of Glenwood want — and Tony’s letter in the Wednesday paper was spot on. In addition, I never answer a phone call from a number that I don’t recognize. Having a “phone survey” is ridiculous.
Every time I go downtown or drive to the Meadows, I see thousands and thousands of dollars spent — quite frankly — for the tourists (not the residents of Glenwood). The Seventh Street debacle, the Two Rivers raft take-out. Yet neighborhood streets — like Glenwood Park — look like a war zone. I don’t get it.
There are online survey options that cost next to nothing compared to $35,000. Check out “Survey Monkey” for example. And then anyone can participate, not just random chosen people.
Thanks Tony — you are the only one who actually fights for us. Appreciated!
Dave Heyliger
Glenwood Springs
