Friday letter: School Board Recognition Month

Thank board members for time, talent, passion to better schools

January is School Board Recognition Month, and the Roaring Fork Schools want to thank our board members for their commitment and contributions to our schools.

Our board members volunteer countless hours to make public education the best it can be in our district. Our board develops policies and makes tough decisions on complex educational and societal issues that affect our entire school community — tackling everything from the school calendar to difficult budget decisions to how the public can volunteer in our schools. Board members bear responsibility and oversight for an annual budgeted appropriation of $100 million; 5,700 students in 13 schools; and 1,000 employees in the Roaring Fork Schools.

Board President Jen Rupert lives in Old Snowmass and has one child at Basalt Middle School. As a board member, Jen enjoys the opportunity to both give and receive. This role has allowed Jennifer the opportunity to grow in understanding, compassion, and so much more.

Board Vice President Jennifer Scherer lives in the Basalt area and has two children in Basalt schools. As a board member, Jen enjoys learning the big picture of education and being part of a team working to ensure we prepare our children for the future in the best way possible.

Board Secretary/Treasurer Natalie Torres lives in Glenwood Springs and has two children in Glenwood Schools. As a new board member, Natalie wants to help this community thrive by providing a high-quality education to our children.

Maureen Stepp lives in Glenwood Springs and has one child at Glenwood Springs Middle School. As a new board member, Maureen is excited to work collaboratively with the other board members, the district administration, students, faculty, and families to help make our schools the best they can be.

Jasmin Ramirez lives in Glenwood Springs and has two children at Sopris Elementary School. As a new board member, Jasmin values the opportunity to create better relationships with families in our school district.

Help us thank our board members for the time, talent, and passion they donate to better our schools.

Rob Stein

Roaring Fork Schools superintendent