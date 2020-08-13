Friday letter: We need healing

We need healing in our land

One of the most notable events in history was the Trojan Horse. Hidden inside of a lovely gift was the potential for disaster.

It seems to me that Joe Biden or basically any other Democratic presidential candidate, could be our modern-day Trojan Horse. If elected, they will in the dark, open our protective doors and let in total destruction of our American way of life. Capitalism, competition, and freedom have built the greatest nation in world history and now we are teetering on the brink of disaster brought about by this deception and divisive news reporting. The main destructive technique of the devil is division. That technique destroys businesses, marriages and everything up to governments and nations.

“If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

— 2 Chronicles 7:14

And boy, do we need healing in our land.

Ross L Talbott

New Castle