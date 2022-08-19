Friday letters: 8th and Midland property, council limits, CD3 representation, pretty yards

Unintended land use

The reason the city acquired the Eighth Street and Midland property was it being in the public interest to complete traffic improvements at this intersection and highway right of way for the future.

The city also needed the use of the property while Eighth Street improvements were taking place.

I have emailed a copy of the proceedings in Case No. 05CV119 to Glenwood Springs City Council. It was a Petition In Condemnation of Parcel A and B; the subject of the present-day property to build eight affordable units.

The Department of Transportation, state of Colorado, was a joint petitioner with the city.

The property would be exempt from taxation so long as it is used for state highway or other public purposes. The citizens should be allowed to weigh in on this before any commitment from the city is made to go forward with this project. I would still like to see a traffic engineer to sign off on this property.

Why create increased traffic in an area already having problems entering Midland and Eighth Street? This property was not bought to be developed.

Don “Hooner” Gillespie, Glenwood Springs

City Council concerns

At recent Glenwood Springs City Council meetings (July 7 and 21), councilors Stepp, Willman and Wussow shared comments about listening to and engaging with the community and the need to outreach and be available. They shared their awareness of council violating or losing the trust of their community and the need to seek and work toward “middle ground” solutions. Kudos to them for their comments and knowing there are no easy solutions.

The three-minute limit for oral public comments was brought up as a problematic, often severe limitation with no council response. Challenges include being able to fully share one’s thoughts, no dialogue and the potential for extended public meetings. The requirement to identify whether residing “in city or out-of-city” can be seen as diminishing or negating the comments of those not eligible to vote for these elected council members, narrowing the “community” of Glenwood Springs to just that within the city limits. This has become a concern with other city issues, as well, to make it worthy of further council/staff discussions.

An “oddity” that has troubled me for some time is the very short, unworkable, anti-community and less-than-transparent practice of both the City of Glenwood Springs and Garfield County publishing their meeting agendas in the GSPI within day(s) of their meetings — the city agenda the day before and the county’s notice the Friday before their Monday meeting the next week! One can go to their respective websites for more info and perhaps earlier than “official” notice, but with such very short timeframes, the ability to contact staff or elected officials in an effective manner is essentially negated.

When I was on City Council, the agenda was published a week in advance of the public meeting, allowing adequate time for interested citizens to react, comment and be involved in their government and community.

Finally, a comment I’ve heard and a curiosity is, “Why is Glenwood’s mayor appointed by fellow council members and not elected by the citizenry?” Surrounding communities in the Roaring Fork, Eagle and Colorado River valleys all seem to have elected mayors. Anyone?

Greg Jeung, Glenwood Springs

Yards of the Month

The Glenwood Garden Club wants to recognize two homes chosen for July and August as our Yard of the Month recipients. We encourage the public to drive, bike or walk by these homes and enjoy the scents and scenes.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, we are once again looking for unique, interesting and varied front yards as we did in 2018 and 2019.

We commend all in our community who make an effort to beautify their yards, and our club enjoys recognizing special ones during the growing season.

The Davis home at 117 Riverview Drive was our July Yard of the Month. It is a joyful display of various flowering plants, bushes, trees and yard art. This yard displays blooms of many colors and has cacti throughout the seasons. It was happily developed by Cindy and Rick, their children, and now their grandchildren over the years. It began with only a bit of grass when they bought the home in 1984. And now it is a lovely yard totally planted by the owners. For a touch of whimsy, they have a huge wooden bear greeting all.

The home at 910 Pitkin was selected during the heat of August, because the yard reflects peaceful, welcoming coolness with its trees and well-manicured yard. The front yard of this 1887 historic house, owned by Carolyn Kauffman, exudes charm. The soft colors of the home are accented by the rose bushes and black eyed Susans now blooming plus the ground covers inside the iron fence. The patio and front porch seen from the sidewalk are so inviting. Please stop on the sidewalk and admire this yard where you will now see our Yard of the Month sign.

Ann English, Glenwood Garden Club, Glenwood Springs

Lack of representation

For a year and a half, I’ve been writing (via email, almost weekly) to Lauren Boebert, supposedly my representative in Congress, and I’ve received no reply of any kind whatsoever, yet I was able to speak (via Zoom) with U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy — of Connecticut.

I feel I have no representation in the House of Representatives. I’m writing to ask if there are others who differ with her who have had a dialogue with her. If so, how did you succeed?

I’ve expressed that I’m very concerned that our climate is changing due to human activity, and I see her doing nothing on that issue.

Our civility is disappearing, and I see her contributing to the breakdown. We need a representative who serves all sides, and who hears all sides. Ms. Boebert is not that person.

Ms. Boebert, I met you once at a rally protesting school shootings — and you came “carrying,” to the horror of many. I wonder, can you see any other side other than your own, and how you appear to others? If I’m wrong, I’d like to see evidence.

Edward Mooney, New Castle