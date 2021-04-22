Friday letters: Ascendigo development, Glenwood development, and Izzy Knaus

Bad precedent

There have been several letters here over the last few weeks and months regarding Ascendigo’s proposed development of a facility in Missouri Heights. In addition to echoing the points put forward in the objections to the development, I am greatly concerned about the change in the zoning laws and the precedent it would set.

Ascendigo’s development will strain our limited water supplies, increase traffic well beyond what the roads were built for, create road repair needs (without them contributing taxes), heighten hazardous cycling and walking along our roads, increase fire dangers with lack of evacuation routes, interfere with wildlife, and increase taxes on services that residents, not Ascendigo, must assume.

The area of the proposed development is zoned for 13 residential lots. If a commercial property is permitted to establish itself in Missouri Heights, it creates a precedent for further commercial development: A hotel? Restaurants? Commercial warehouses? One change in zoning could eventually open the area up to other zoning changes. Could apartment buildings be next? Once a precedent is set, there is no going back.

I am a great supporter of the mission and purpose of Ascendigo. I think the work they do is essential and praiseworthy. Our area, however, does not have the infrastructure for such a development and is not zoned for it.

If the zoning of the area is changed to accommodate the proposed facility (at our residents’ great financial and change-in-

lifestyle expense), little will be able to be done to stop further commercial development in Missouri Heights.

I ask the commissioners to vote no on this proposal.

Barbara Uboe

Missouri Heights, Carbondale

Too much

Home for us is West Glenwood. A Cincinnati developer wants to build 360 units behind the old mall. This is so overwhelming for us. We are all in shock.

We have no infrastructure for even 20 units. No way to widen our roads, no way to handle 900 more vehicles, no room in our two schools, grocery store, clinic and tiny park. This development would crush us.

We have been through all the terrifying fires and mudslides. Most of us have some things packed for the next one. Last summer’s small South Canyon fire again showed us how vulnerable and dangerous our situation is. With Interate 70 west closed, we had total gridlock here and, I heard, halfway to Carbondale. If that fire raced into West Glenwood, we would have had no escape, and some folks would have died.

This is extremely serious. We need to get real about this situation. The proposed development would not work. This comes down to human rights versus development rights.

The answer is the safety and welfare of our residents. We come first. Remember, these developments heavily impact all our valleys. Please join us on Facebook at westglenwoodpasturedevelopment.

com.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs

Go, Izzy!

It was encouraging to read the piece about Ms. Knaus (April 19 PI). She is a remarkable young woman.

In the second paragraph she is quoted as saying that she would like to fight for peers’ rights. That has already been done by various civil rights acts. I think that what she may be fighting for is her peers’ opportunities.

I would refer her to Professor Thomas Sowell to learn the critical difference. He has many books published, but for a taste, I refer her to his many interviews available on YouTube.

In the vernacular of today:

You go, girl!

Al Scholz

Rifle