Friday letters: Boebert proposes impeachment, journalists are bigots

What’s there to impeach?

Our grandstanding congresswoman from Silt, Rep. Lauren Boebert has drafted an impeachment resolution targeting President Biden. What high crimes and misdemeanors did our president commit in your estimation, Ms. Boebert? Please enlighten us.

Any reasonable person would realize that winning an election by 546 votes out of over 300,000 cast is a wake up call, not a mandate.

To Boebert, governing is secondary to her primary goal of creating chaos and seeking the publicity and notoriety she so desperately craves.

Quit wasting everyone’s time, Rep. Boebert, and do the job you were (barely) hired to do, representing the interests of your constituents in Colorado’s Third District, not pushing your screwball extremist MAGA agenda and trying to curry favor with Trump, your cult leader.

I can’t wait until 2024 when Adam Frisch takes Boebert’s place and puts an end to our national embarrassment.

John Mark Jesse

Glenwood Springs

Bigots

It is an odd time we live in. It is a time when people or things are the opposite of what they say they are.

Bigotry is grouping people favorably or not by an immutable characteristic. The most obvious is appearance… Any system that judges in one dimension is bigoted.

We are in a war between bigots: homegrown bigots and those in journalism. CBS Sunday Morning on June 25 featured a bigoted journalist who took a broad brush to Americans. Wesley Lowery is a would-be Grand Cyclopes at another time. His book says it: “They Can’t Kill Us All…” Wesley may be an ignorant ideologue who demands no accountability for his team.

The cool thing about being a bigot today is one doesn’t need a bed sheet or a hood. They’re in your face denying who they are and calling you names. It is an odd time we live in. It is a time when people or things are the opposite of what they say they are.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction