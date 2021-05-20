Friday letters: Boebert’s congressional oath, West Glenwood development, and Ascendigo property tax

Boebert dishonors her congressional oath

Rep. Lauren Boebert, while trying to figure out what she supported, came up with buzzwords more than policies, like “the Constitution.” This is approximately equivalent to supporting “puppies.”

As my father would say, “Saying doesn’t make it so.”

A whole three days after taking an oath to support and defend that Constitution, she voted to violate the very provision by which we select our president.

Now, given the opportunity to vote for a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack on our Capitol to prevent the certification of the election — a no-brainer vote if there ever was one — she voted “no.”

The most probable reason for voting against such a vital truth-finding mission is simply she’s afraid of that truth.

She should resign in favor of someone who honors the congressional oath and thinks the facts of the attack on our Capitol are important and protection against violence attacking our democracy is a worthy project.

Tribal connection does not overcome honoring the oath and finding all the facts behind the assault on our Capitol.

Tom Silverman

Glenwood Springs

‘When it’s gone, it’s gone’

Regarding the R2 West Glenwood Pasture Development: My mother, a lifelong hardworking farmwife and homemaker from southwest Iowa, used to say, “When it’s gone, it’s gone.” This applied to all things of value, whether it was last year’s canned vegetables, meat from the last steer we had butchered, or annual farm profits (if any).

That’s how I see the 12-plus acres of the last remaining, mostly level, parcel of open space still undeveloped in West Glenwood. Located behind the Glenwood Springs Mall, this parcel is sought to be developed into a 360 unit, two- and three-story rentals-only buildout. The developer is seeking to get it annexed into the city of Glenwood from Garfield County, and it is currently being considered by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

What if, instead, we take this incredible opportunity to make this into a community asset rather than a neighborhood blight? Something like a world-class interstate rest area with a park and playground and open space with beautiful scenic views and parking and maybe even a shuttle service to the Meadows and downtown? Also, some space to build a new West Glenwood fire station to replace the undersized, understaffed, obsolete station currently on Mel Ray Road. Maybe even some Habitat for Humanity homes?

Additionally, if this were designed to be fire resistant, it could be utilized as a safe zone wildfire evacuation area for hundreds and hundreds of West and North Glenwood residents.

The current R2 development plan raises many concerns, more than I can address in a 300 to 350 word letter to the editor. Top of the list is safety.

There are only two ways out of West (and North) Glenwood, the Sixth and Laurel (Exit 116) roundabout and the Highway 6 and Mel Ray (Exit 114) roundabout. When they are clogged (which doesn’t take much), there is nowhere to go! Three hundred sixty more rentals, 600 cars and 1,100 more people is not good planning.

Please visit the West Glenwood Pasture Development Facebook page and sign the petition, or join us for the next P&Z virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“When it’s gone, it’s gone.”

M. Gibson

West Glenwood Springs

Property tax argument is a slippery slope

Several letters have been published recently about the proposed Ascendigo Ranch at Missouri Heights. Those opposed have brought up the issue of property taxes as a basis for Garfield County to deny Ascendigo’s land use application. Opponents claim that because Ascendigo is a nonprofit organization exempt from property tax, Garfield County should deny the application and allow the alternative use option — a housing subdivision. This argument is a slippery slope that can impact all 200-plus Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits.

While it is true that nonprofit organizations are generally not required to pay property taxes, what is not considered in this argument is the significant economic benefit that nonprofits bring to our local economy. For example, Ascendigo is one of Carbondale’s largest employers, employing approximately 60 individuals year-round as well as many more on a seasonal basis. The organization shops with local vendors, pays rent to local landlords (who in turn pay property taxes) and partners with local service providers. Clients of Ascendigo and their families eat at local restaurants and shop in local stores. And many who come to town for the seasonal programs offered by Ascendigo stay in area hotels and vacation rentals, including those in Missouri Heights.

The many benefits brought by Ascendigo to our local economy far surpass the singular benefit of property taxes that would be generated from a new housing development.

The Roaring Fork Valley has a long history of supporting the nonprofit sector, and nonprofits have rewarded residents with not only amazing services but also with substantial economic benefits. If we didn’t allow nonprofits to occupy our valley’s real estate, we would not enjoy such beloved amenities as Colorado Mountain College, ACES Rock Bottom Ranch, WindWalkers, Spring Gulch Nordic Center, Anderson Ranch, our local hospitals and the many other important community resources brought to us by the nonprofit community. Ascendigo Ranch will be another of these treasured community resources once the Garfield County Board of Commissioners approves this important use.

Michael J. Carter

Carbondale