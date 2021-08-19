Friday letters: Cottonwood Pass route, Glenwood’s ‘Tree City’ designation, the end of evictions, unemployment, and Stepping Stones

Bad rerouting idea

I am writing this letter in response to an article published Aug. 10 concerning possible plans to install a Cottonwood Pass sign at Highway 82 and CMC Road (County Road 114).

This is a horrible idea. The left turn lane accommodates only about four vehicles and would cause massive traffic problems with upvalley motorists.

The hairpin turn 2 miles up County Road 114 is very dangerous. From that point until CMC, the road continues to be hazardous due to overhanging trees that are diseased and dying with the potential to topple onto the road as well as posing a serious fire risk.

Continuing on, the road is windy with many blind curves and hidden driveways. Moreover, the entire length of road is in poor shape and would rapidly deteriorate with increased use.

At a minimum, a thorough analysis needs to be undertaken before taking such a drastic measure.

Ed Holub

Garfield County

‘Tree City’ needs tenders

According to signs in town (one on the courthouse lawn) Glenwood Springs has been named a Tree City by the Arbor Day Foundation for 35 years. I wonder why then the huge old magnificent tree was allowed to die a slow death with its roots paved over with asphalt in the parking lot of Comfort Dental.

Roots must be able to breathe for a tree’s survival, and obviously this great tree received no deep watering ever. (Do we have a city arborist?) Being stressed by drought, it finally died, the last bit of green on a few of the bottom branches now gone.

And I wonder why the flower planters in front of the Glenwood Springs Fire Department have such a lack of care, other than being overwatered in this summer’s dire water situation in the city.

I pulled out choking bindweed a week ago, fed live plants and dead-headed the many spent blossoms. When dead blossoms are not removed, the plant’s energy doesn’t go for growing new blooms. Some of the flower plugs were not initially completely planted/tamped down into the soil, leaving roots exposed, so they died.

Needless to say, I cannot take care of all of the city planters, but will care for the firehouse ones until frost. Our firemen and women have no time for this, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. It seems the very least we can do is maintain their flower containers out of respect for all they do.

Nancy Morey

Glenwood Springs

Thank goodness ‘the end is near …’

The media is touting “the end is near” for both evictions and the extra unemployment benefits. And somehow it seems like we are supposed to feel sorry for the affected recipients. Well, not me.

I am highly aware that many of the “unemployed” quickly figured out that if they don’t work, they make a lot more money than if they do. And the result from this calculation is that there is a “Help Wanted” sign on just about every business in Glenwood — and the nation. Go figure.

Some say they are “afraid of exposure to COVID-19.” That’s a bunch of crap. There is no fear once vaccinated. Get vaccinated and get over it.

In my opinion, the government should have squashed this free-money gravy train a long time ago. Why? Because it would have enhanced employment opportunities to all that seek help. And the opportunity is everywhere.

There are pundits that say “the end of the free-money gravy train won’t make a difference.” Same with the eviction threat. Well, I say BS. As soon as the train reaches the final station, the freeloaders will be back at work. Mark my words.

So hang in there, all you local restaurants and the multitudes of other businesses that are struggling. Come Sept. 6, you will undoubtedly see hordes of able-bodied people coming back to work, instead of what has become the norm for many ­— riding the government gravy train.

And for all who refuse to get vaccinated — you are bringing the entire country down. If the nonvaccinated workforce can’t get a job because of their choice, they should not receive any help from the government. Get with the program and do the responsible thing.

Dave Heylger

Glenwood Springs

Check out Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones is a community-based youth mentoring program that operates drop-in centers for youth ages 10-21. We are very excited to be in our newly remodeled spaces and invite you to attend our open house from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

It’s a great opportunity to tour our youth drop-in centers, meet our staff and learn more about the services we provide. We are located at 1150 Highway 133 (corner of Garfield and 133) in Carbondale. Please come see us. All are welcome.

Georgine (GG) Garbarini

board president, Stepping Stones