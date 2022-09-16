Friday letters: Demons are back, missed opportunities, Harmon for Clerk

Demon football is back

Glenwood Springs High School football is back! After the last four years of suffering through primitive, uninteresting, talent-wasting football, it’s great to have a return to exciting football.

In case you missed it, the Demons beat Rifle … in Rifle! It was a dogfight of a game, but the Demons took control when they needed to. Their defense is lights-out vicious and well-coached. They set the tone for their team and that game. When the game was on the line — twice — that defense stepped up and took the ball away from Rifle.

If the offense finds a way to become consistent and round out to what it can be, based on their talent, they will be special. They have the potential to be explosive, but high school football succeeds when they control the ball and sustain drives. This should be a fun squad to watch in the postseason.

There may just be a new sheriff in town in Western Slope football, and it might just be the Demons of Glenwood Springs. If you are a football fan, jump on the Demon’s bandwagon and get to the games. Football is back and fun again!

Pedro Navaja, Glenwood Springs

Missed traffic-calming opportunities

Glenwood’s traffic problems are self-inflicted. Missed opportunities due to the misconception by Grand Avenue merchants that “more traffic means more business.” Not, as a matter of fact, if Grand Avenue had been conceived as a downtown pedestrian mall, businesses would be thriving.

Three options, apart from micromanaging traffic speeds through town, are or were or could be, using the old Rio Grande railbed, elevating the highway above Grand Avenue to 13th Street or going underground, fully or partially, east or west of town — in a town that has few other options.

For those living on Grand between Ninth and 13th, trucks commuting in low gears up the Grand Avenue incline begins around five in the morning. Nice alarm clock. The point is, all that’s done so far is done out of lack of confidence and vision for the lack of a master plan and community image. Even the Green New Deal won’t change this.

Fred Stewart, Grand Junction

Supporting Jackie Harmon for clerk

I highly support and recommend Jackie Harmon for Garfield County Clerk and Recorder. She is a huge asset to our community.

We have worked together for over 15 years and have always found her knowledge and support above and beyond. This doesn’t just stop with helping customers but a huge support system to her coworkers.

She is full of knowledge in the processes from her employment history. She is willing to learn and grow with every process and program that comes her way. She is accustomed to new leadership and opportunities, and this will be a perfect fit for Garfield County.

Misty Rebel, Parachute