Friday letters: fascism, bad example, masks, political parties, fireworks, Boebert

Fascism comes to America

An old quote attributed to Sinclair Lewis goes, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

This was perfectly manifested by the sad white males (I wouldn’t call them men), straddling and clutching their substitute manhood while waving flags and revving their big greasy engines to silence and intimidate peaceful protesters on the right side of history in Rifle Saturday night.

Social justice advocates could not have made their point more perfectly, especially when you think about how the openly gun-toting, engine-revving bullies would have been treated by police in Rifle had they been black or brown.

MJ Foulger

Support Local Journalism Donate



Rifle

Cops set bad example

Today in the Walmart parking lot I witnessed an arrest involving at least four officers. It was a very calm and orderly event. Thank you, officers.

Here’s the twist. This group was standing in a tight circle, many touching, and none of them were wearing masks. The man being arrested was wearing his as a chin guard, the cops … nothing on their faces.

1. Poor example to the public.

2. What if these officers become asymptomatic from this exposure then expose others? COVID-19 cases are up in the valley.

Officers, we appreciate your service. You interact with all of us. We depend on you. Please be cognizant of your impact.

Barb Forrest

(EMT retired)

El Jebel

End mask ordinances

Stop the masquerade. Under guidance from Carbondale Town Manager Jay Harrington, town trustees passed an “emergency” mandatory mask law May 19 for entering public places. I have looked in the windows of Town Hall three times since and have seen no town employees — including Mr. Harrington — actually wearing a mask.

Harrington argues that they are not exposed to the public. However, Town Hall is the most public building in town by definition, and it is funded by public money. While Jay makes everyone else in town wear a mask all day at work in 90 degree weather to generate sales tax to pay himself and other town employees, they wear none. Are they not members of the public themselves?

Oh yeah — that’s right — they’re not: they’re the government. They don’t have to get by in the public sector — they make their living off the public sector by telling us what we can or cannot do. They are immune to the laws they make, and take our money regardless while they put some of us out of business.

Well, Jay, millions of us across the country are sick of being manipulated and lied to. The World Health Organization has stated that masks are basically useless. Masks offer no shield against microscopic particles and depress your immune system’s natural responses. The COVID death numbers have been exaggerated by hospitals to make up for lost revenue and layoffs because of regulations and the culture of fear that has been spread. Regulations have destroyed the travel, restaurant and lodging sectors of our economy. The so called “cure” has indeed proven worse than the disease.

It’s time to get over it. Take off your mask, take a breath of fresh air and remember what it’s like to be free. I refuse to be a slave to anyone or any virus and refuse to live my life in fear. It’s time for local, state and federal governments to stop spreading the culture of fear and lift these ridiculous and meaningless regulations that are dysfunctional, hypocritical and — in the end — destructive.

David Johnson

Redstone

Commissioners need to get beyond the politics of wearing masks

It is time for the Garfield County commissioners to get beyond the politics of wearing masks.

I do not understand why wearing a mask has become so political. There are no studies that disprove that wearing masks saves lives and helps to stop the spread of the virus.

Whether you believe in science or not, logic alone will tell you that preventive measures help stop the spread. The wearing of masks is one of those preventive measures.

If you want to keep the economy open use every tool you can to keep future outbreaks as low as possible. Nobody enjoys wearing a mask, but like the professionals tell you, it is better than wearing a ventilator.

It is the job of the commissioners to do what is best for the health of the citizens of Garfield County. I just hope it is not too late to stop a forced shutdown again because of the rise in cases. Just suggesting wearing masks or keeping your social distances only gives people an excuse not to follow the rules.

Thank you,

Don “Hooner” Gillespie

Glenwood Springs

‘Thanks,’ irresponsible people

Just a note to all the irresponsible people in Garfield and Pitkin and Eagle counties for failing to follow safe protocols and now causing all bars to shut down through next month. Think of all the jobs you cost and the businesses to fail during what should be their busiest month.

Chip Tallon

Wolcott

Wresting control from the political parties

The National Election Reform Committee has just issued a new historical document titled: “New Declaration of Independence/We The People.” The National Election Reform Committee (NERC) is a group of leaders of the independent voter movement who are launching a national campaign to declare independence from the two major political parties, the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

Currently, the Democratic and Republican parties control elections in all 50 states and in virtually all executive, legislative and judicial offices at the state and federal level. NERC believes that we have reached that point in American politics where not just independent voters, but all independent-minded Americans, indeed all members of we the people, need to demand the end of the two parties’ control over America’s election system through their control of ballot access.

We have reached that moment in American history where all Americans need to escape the party voter prison that the two major parties imposed on all of us for many decades with their corruption and oppression. The U. S. Constitution does not begin in the name of “We the parties,” but rather, it begins with three simple unambiguous words: “We the people.” This is a “we the people” campaign. It’s about ‘we the people” declaring our independence from the party voter prison, and taking back ownership of America’s election system. This declaration is effective July 4, 2020.

Celebrate “American Independent Voter Day” with us on the July 4th, 2020, by joining our independent voter movement on our new website at nerc.blue. There you will see the full text of our beautiful “New Declaration of Independence/We The People.”

Randy Fricke

National Election Reform Committee member/Independent Voting

New Castle

Fireworks seller is endangering us

Each year around this time Mr. Ray Cordova brings explosives to the consistently and distressingly hot and dry Roaring Fork Valley for profit. While doing so he boldly indicates, in very large letters, his allegiance to another prophet: Jesus.

Given the danger to life and property that his product poses to the valley it seems clear which “profit/prophet” has earned most of Mr. Cordova’s allegiance.

Since “Dick” Miller showed us recently just how easy it is to incinerate large portions of land, wildlife and structures, perhaps Mr. Cordova could sell bibles instead of bombs and flags instead of fireworks.

There is no shortage of people wrapping themselves in religion and patriotism for personal gain these days, so Mr. Cordova doesn’t stand out in that regard. What is salient about Mr. Cordova, however, is that his pose and his product is an immediate danger to the rest of us.

Bill Parish

Carbondale

Advice for Loren Boebert

Congratulations to Loren Boebert on her primary victory over Scott Tipton.

Here is some unsolicited advice for her and her campaign.

If protecting the rule of law and standing up for the Constitution are your major planks, I’d suggest (1) don’t place others at risk by abusing what you view as your personal right (opening up a restaurant during a national pandemic in direct violation of legal orders that the rest of us managed to abide by); and (2) please read related rulings on Constitutional rights.

Exhibit A: Ms. Boebert to the Aspen City Council regarding its ban on weapons in city buildings: “My rights don’t end where your fears begin.”

Exhibit B: Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in the majority opinion of D.C. vs. Heller, the case expanding gun rights from militia related to personal protection, “Although we do not undertake an exhaustive historical analysis today of the full scope of the Second Amendment, nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms.”

While cute but meaningless slogans may appeal to many, most of us would rather see some meaningful proposals for governance.

And Q-Anon? If she cannot disavow that outfit, in spite of her mother’s endorsement, she’ll have real problems with the electorate. Trump is working with Robert Mueller? Hillary and John Podesta ran a child sex ring from a pizza parlor? Kim Jong Un is actually a puppet put in place by the CIA? Angela Merkel is the secret child of Hitler? How nutty do you have to be to believe this stuff?

And here is Ms. Boebert’s take, “Everything I heard of Q — I hope that this is real because it only means America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values, and that’s what I am for.”

Un-huh. Good luck with that, Loren.

Bob Shettel

Carbondale