Friday letters: First grader thoughts on birds

Editor’s note: The following are just a sampling of letters written by first-grade students at Two Rivers Community School in Glenwood Springs after researching birds and then being asked to write opinion papers about how to protect birds.

No spraying

I think people should not spray for weeds on the golf course. If you accidentally spray in the river the fish can swallow the spray and the birds will come and get the fish and the birds will get sick. They will die or they will have babies and the babies will get sick and die. That’s why nobody should spray near the riverfront trail.

Viviana

Bird problems

I think people should not bring dogs on the riverfront trail. A dog could scare away the mom bird. A dog could go to the bathroom and a bird could eat it. If you play fetch the ball could go in the nest and the bird could eat it. Thats why dogs should not go on the riverfront trail.

lillian

Riverfront trail birds

I believe dogs should not be on the riverfront trail for any season. The dogs might hurt the birds. The dogs might disturb the birds. The dog might make the bird leave the nest and eggs. I believe dogs and cats should not be on the riverfront trail.

Jimmy Q

Stop cutting down trees

I think people should stop cutting down trees near the river trail. If people cut down trees birds can’t build their nest. If people cut down trees birds can’t live. If people cut down trees birds can’t find bugs. I believe people should stop cutting down trees near the riverfront trail.

Camila

Don’t litter

I think people should not litter. Baby birds will choke on trash. Trash will go in the river and fish will eat it and then birds will eat fish and die. Trash will end up in tree branches and birds will slip off the branchs. I believe people should be nice to birds.

James

Protect birds

Birds should be protected for many reasons. They eat bugs and snakes so we don’t have them. It’s fun to watch them sing songs. They pollinate seeds to different places. Birds should be protected.

Gavin

Don’t protect birds

Birds should not be protected in many ways. They steal good sandwiches from you at the beach. They are mean because they take yummy fish. They take cool toys from my yard like my army men. Birds should not be protected.

Teddy

Protect birds

Birds should be protected for many reasons. They eat bugs we don’t like such as spiders. They are nice when you don’t throw rocks at them. It is fun to watch them fly. Birds should be protected.

Yonna

Protect birds

Birds should be protected for many reasons. Birds sing pretty songs and it sounds nice. People litter so tiny birds choke and die so we should pick up trash. People scare birds while walking their mean dogs so we should leave the birds alone. Birds should be protected.

Nolan

Protect birds

Birds should be protected for three reasons. They pollinate seeds to help trees grow. Predators can eat them. They eat mean bugs and poisonous snakes that hurt us. Birds should be protected.

Asrynn