Friday letters: Habitat housing, holiday giving, and leading with compassion

Habitat project a win for Glenwood Springs

To the city of Glenwood Springs, congratulations on making the decision to overrule a past council decision on purchasing the small piece of property at Eighth Street and Midland Avenue for possible traffic mitigation and instead allowing Habitat for Humanity to build on it.

Have you seen the attractive apartments they’re putting up and the efficient way they’re moving along to complete the project? No big deal that one of the prefab units was put on wrong — that’s the beauty of prefab: just pick it back up and spin it around.

I hope in the future the city puts it to a public vote to change zoning on city land and whether to work with Habitat again. Let’s learn from our mistakes.

John Korrie, Glenwood Springs

Support local food pantries this season

Please support your local food pantry this year. Some of our neighbors and families are really struggling, especially going into the winter and trying to put a Christmas present under the tree for a child or two. (Consider a donation to Angel Tree.)

But they also need to pay the rent, which could easily exceed $3,000 a month. Utility bills come next, then maintenance, car insurance, gas to get to work — and last on the list is food.

This is the season of Thanksgiving — a time of giving, sharing and making a difference in other people’s lives. I started a food drive in New Castle 15 years ago. The population was about 3,700 people, and they donated 2,000 pounds of food. I was shocked by the amount. Since then, participation has grown along with the community. Cumulatively, this generous community has donated more than 113,000 pounds of food to our local Lift-Up.

Last Saturday, a group of scouts, Girl Scouts, National Honor Society members and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes from Coal Ridge High School went to every house in New Castle and dropped off a donation bag and flier, encouraging people to fill the bag — and others — with donations.

This Saturday, Nov. 15, they’ll return to go on a big scavenger hunt, looking for donations left in a visible spot on porches. All donations will go to our local Lift-Up.

This year, the town of Silt will also be promoting the food drive. With Silt’s help, we expect to collect more than 10,000 pounds of food.

If you live in Silt, you can make your donation at Town Hall during business hours until Nov. 24. New Castle and surrounding areas can drop off donations at City Market in New Castle until Nov. 24 as well.

Those wishing to make a donation by check can contact me at bigfishdaddy@hotmail.com or 303-548-5881 for more information.

John Harcourt, New Castle

Time for Re-2 to lead with compassion and collaboration

After listening to the recent Garfield Re-2 School Board meeting, I heard encouraging words about valuing Two Rivers Community School, finding common ground and keeping open communication. I truly appreciate that message and hope it reflects the district’s genuine intent. Our schools, families and students all benefit when collaboration and compassion are at the heart of our decisions.

However, I also heard repeated statements that, according to the board’s interpretation, “the law requires approval.” If that’s the position Re-2 is taking, then the path forward seems clear: grant that approval. Doing so would not only align with their stated understanding of the law but also demonstrate integrity, empathy and a genuine desire to work together in good faith.

The superintendent stated that this issue isn’t about money. If that’s true, then what is it about? What negotiations remain if money isn’t the issue and, by the district’s own reasoning, the law outlines the next step? If following the law is truly the concern, there’s an easy way to resolve it — while modeling the cooperation we want our students to see.

During the meeting, one board member said, “We wouldn’t want our kids not following the law.” That’s a fair point. But would we want our children to act without kindness, understanding or fairness either? We teach our students that being right isn’t the same as doing what’s right — that compassion, integrity and humility matter just as much as rules.

True leadership requires courage, empathy and the willingness to put community over conflict. By granting this approval, Re-2 has the opportunity to show what it means to lead with heart, act with compassion and truly support students across the valley. This moment could bring our districts closer together rather than drive them further apart.

Caitlin Bergman, Glenwood Springs