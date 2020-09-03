Friday letters: irrelevant info, fake Census worker, National Popular Vote, rejoice, take a minute

Story had irrelevant information

Post Independent editor Peter Baumann shouldn’t have identified the suspects in the Aug. 25 illegal marijuana grow bust north of Rifle as Hispanic immigrants. What did that add to the story? Why did we need to know that?

All that information did was give credence to President Trump’s racist and false claim Hispanic immigrants are bringing crime over the border.

FBI statistics show the crime rate among immigrants is actually lower than for the general population.

Baumann should’ve waited until law enforcement released the names of the suspects. Then the readers could read the surnames and figure it out for themselves.

Fred Malo

Carbondale

Beware fake Census worker

A Census worker wears a name badge that is clearly identified as U.S. Census, carries a cell phone labeled as U.S. Census and a black shoulder bag saying U.S. Census and hands out an information paper labeled U.S. Census. Do not give personal information to anyone who does not have all this personal Census ID with her/him.

Someone has been impersonating a Census worker in Carbondale to get private information. This person has targeted Hispanic people, told them she was a census worker, asked many personal questions including is the Hispanic person here legally or not and entered this info in a computer. So these targeted individuals think they have filled out the census and they have not. They have given their information to someone with no right to have it.

This is under investigation. If anyone comes to your door saying he/she is a Census worker and does not have ID do not speak with them. Call the police. That person is impersonating a person representing an official branch of the U.S. government. The Census is the way we know how many people live where and determines our representation in congress, and how much federal tax dollars we get for schools, hospitals, roads and other government services. We all need to be counted, not framed.

Illene Pevec

Carbondale

Vote yes on National Popular Vote

If I learned anything from the 2016 election, it’s that our democracy needs an overall reform, especially the way our votes are counted when we cast our ballots for president.

As Coloradans, we can get our country closer to implementing one of those critical reforms this fall by voting YES on Proposition 113, the National Popular Vote.

The National Popular Vote would reform the way Electoral College votes are cast so that the presidential candidate who wins the most popular votes actually wins the election, every time — unlike what happened in 2000 and 2016. This is a common-sense reform that individual states can help implement right now, and it’s Colorado’s turn to step up.

Instead of presidential candidates caring about only a few competitive swing states, winning under the National Popular Vote would require candidates to campaign everywhere. And, most importantly, it will mean that never again will the second-place candidate win the presidency through the Electoral College.

Unfortunately, the National Popular Vote won’t take effect until enough states sign on — and that’s why it’s so important that we make Colorado’s decision to join it officially by passing Proposition 113. The Colorado Legislature already took the first step by joining the compact, now Proposition 113 asks Colorado voters if we approve of that decision. So when we vote yes, Colorado will officially join 15 other states and D.C. in saying that every vote counts.

It’s time that one person truly equals one vote in this country, so I urge my neighbors to vote Yes on Proposition 113 this fall.

Michael Curry

New Castle

Time to rejoice

A week ago I asked my wife if she would like me to do any thing for her on that day, as she has been real busy at her store. She replied, “Go pray for the fires to go out.”

This request was puzzling to me, because I thought she meant for me to do it alone. Let’s get real — with this pandemic thing going on I couldn’t just call 20 people and say let’s pray together. Well, I certainly believe there were groups that gathered to pray, but I was not in one myself.

What I decided to do was go to the Flat Tops above New Castle and have a look at the fires and pray. That is an amazing ride that compares to the Independence Pass ride and always worth navigating all those turns to get above 10,000 feet. The world always seems to have a clearer view. Anyway, I found the spot and began what the journey was all about: my prayer.

I am not one who likes a lot of words, so I started in silence. Then as I began, before I asked anything, these words hit my mind, “This is for you,” and of course that other part of the brain said, “yes.” Next came, “Nobody ever says thank you.” The other side said, “I will rejoice when there are no longer fires burning and filling our sky with smoke.”

Well, the real me is rejoicing now that our blue skies are returning and we can give thanks to all the first responders who now get to go back home and wait for their next emergency.

Giving thanks is like rejoicing, except when you rejoice, it is best if there is a smile on your face and your eyes look happy. In my world I think rejoicing helps make the world a little better place.

This summer was one to remember. Let’s remember history, because only 90 years ago was the Great Depression. If you need a little boost of memory look it up, so even though this unique summer may not have been a waste as it may be molding us for some other wild thing nature or man may bring. Bring It on, and give thanks.

Respectfully Submitted,

Roop Khalsa

Carbondale

Help Glenwood thrive

Glenwood continues to survive. Commit now, help it to thrive. The simplest, biggest investment we can make in Glenwood every time we drive is to Take a Minute and Slow Down in Town. Driving speed can create a welcoming, safe atmosphere for everyone, whether in a vehicle or not.

Diane Reynolds and Suzanne Stewart

Take A Minute Steering Committee members