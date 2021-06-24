Friday letters: Keep Colorado wild, and Memorial Day riders
Keeping wildlife wild
A new bill just passed in the Colorado House that will address some key statewide issues around state Parks and Wildlife. The Keep Colorado Wild pass will provide access to Colorado’s 42 state parks and other participating public lands, increase the scale and pace of lands and wildlife conservation across Colorado, support key outdoor recreation programs and support locally driven conservation efforts around the state, including the creation of new state parks.
This type of legislation is desperately needed for our state parks and wildlife on the Western Slope. Thank you, Gov. Jared Polis and bill sponsors, for keeping Colorado’s wildlife wild.
Ben Katz
Paonia
Memorial Day Riders thanks
We, the officers of the Memorial Day Riders, would like to thank the officers from the State Patrol, New Castle, Silt and Rifle for their tremendous help during our Memorial Day Ride on May 31.
This year, we had 211 motorcycles and 10 vehicles for our event going from the Boot Barn in Glenwood Springs to the event at Rosebud Cemetery. From there we were escorted by the State Patrol to Bair Ranch Rest Area and back through New Castle, Silt and Rifle, ending up at IDOS Cycles for a wonderful barbecue made by The Ribber from Grand Junction.
We also want to thank all of our sponsors for their valued support, as all of your cash donations are 100% for the veterans of our community. We are very thankful for all of our veterans, and we look for many ways to give back for all that they have done for our wonderful country.
Barbara Ramirez
Rifle
