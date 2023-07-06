Friday letters: liberal media at it again, how we drive makes a difference
Liberal media at it again
It is always very interesting (euphemism for outrageous) to me how the liberal media, even in our small community, puts its twisted spin on subjects of interest. In the June 6 Post Independent article regarding the Re-2 School District board president’s proposed change to a conservative, Christian-based social studies curriculum, the headline reads “Public speaks against”… blah, blah, blah. Yet, in recent articles regarding the Re-1 school board’s successful ramming down our throats, of the highly controversial and highly opposed 3-Rs sex-ed curriculum, there was hardly any mention of the public’s opposition. I believe it was mentioned in one article that the proposed 3-Rs curriculum was met with “some” opposition, which translates to over 80%.
Bill Sanderson
New Castle
July 4 marks the beginning of “summer traffic”
The daily traffic count at Eisenhower tunnel will average between 40,000-50,000 cars per day, in our area it’s anyone guess. Take a minute, think about all road travel, anticipate additional drivers, perhaps allow more time to reach destinations? Our roadways are shared, how we drive will make a difference.
|Diane Reynolds
Glenwood Springs
