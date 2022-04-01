Friday letters: More Carbondale election thoughts from readers

Yes for Carbondale pool

The candidates forum raised questions about the pool that I would like to address.

Allocate the recreation tax to other purposes: The citizens voted twice to allocate a half-cent sales tax for recreational purposes. The trustees cannot simply reallocate these monies overriding the voice of the citizens. This is a perfect funding source without raising taxes.

Location: A thorough public input process has been conducted, and the Sopris Park location was deemed the most suitable. The location behind the Rec Center was rejected for several reasons: limits future expansion of the Rec Center, limits public parking, adjacent residents’ concerns about impacts, and higher construction costs to remodel the Rec Center. The view of Mt. Sopris and accessibility to Sopris Park were highly rated.

Footprint: The main addition, expanding into Sopris Park, would be the splash pad. This would be an amenity to the park and available when the pool is closed.

Upgrade the existing pool: Options were vetted, and experts said this was not feasible. Current technology will not mesh with the 40-plus-year-old infrastructure. This pool will not be repairable or usable within the next five years. It is not ADA compliant.

Carbondale’s town pool is a community resource:

It serves all ages and demographics. It is affordable, centrally located and easily accessible.

Knowing how to swim is a life survival skill. Swim lessons are affordable and accessible to all ages and income levels.

It provides jobs for teenagers.

Offers a safe, wholesome outlet for teenagers.

Assists seniors with healthy activities.

Creates family memories and offers stress relief and fun for all.

Passing Question A is a great way to fund a much-needed resource for people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

Hollis Sutherland

Carbondale

Hassig for Carbondale trustee

Carbondale is voting for a new crop of Town Trustees on April 5. The deep candidate pool reflects the strength of the Carbondale community; we are lucky that so many thoughtful and committed people are willing to serve, including two incumbents who have already dedicated a lot of time and passion to the town.

Among the strong field, Chris Hassig stands out. Chris and I have known each other since childhood, both fortunate to grow up in Carbondale.

Chris grasps many of the tensions facing Carbondale. He loves the town for its foundational values and amazing environment, but realizes the need for creative, thoughtful policy changes to promote affordable housing, equity and sustainability. Chris has a strong understanding of development, design and how the built environment impacts individual behavior and community feel. He has a unique ability to look at development plans and translate them into three-dimensional reality. His design literacy will be a key asset as he will push developers and fellow trustees to achieve sustainable, human-centered development.

Chris is also an artist and understands how the art community is intertwined with Carbondale’s core and how hard it is for an artist to afford to stay here. Chris is humble, a great listener, and has a good sense of humor.

There is not much time left — the election is April 5. Please cast one of your votes for Chris Hassig.

Tarn Udall

Carbondale

Vote for Jess

Jess Robison is running for Carbondale trustee because she wants to serve her community and work every day to encourage community connection and engage everyone — students, seniors, locals, newcomers, English and Spanish speaking, everyone!

Jess was raised in the Roaring Fork Valley and attended public school in Basalt from kindergarten through 12th grade, settling in Carbondale after college. Jess has over a decade of volunteer and board service experience. She and her husband are now homeowners in Carbondale, raising their two children here. Jess is the owner of a local construction consulting company. She is passionate about addressing affordability — housing, child care, senior housing options, green building technologies, safe streets, clean water and more. Jess has the integrity, energy, ideas and willingness to give her best to the community that holds her heart. Please vote for Jess Robison for Carbondale Trustee on Tuesday, April 5 — she will work for you!

Teddy Burlingame

Carbondale