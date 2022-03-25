Friday letters: More Carbondale trustee candidate endorsements

Laird for Carbondale Trustee

Here are a few reasons why I am supporting Colin Laird in his run for Carbondale town trustee.

Colin is a person whom, I think, exemplifies the idea of giving back to the community. The Lairds have been our neighbors since they built their straw bale home in our neighborhood in 1991.

For may years, Colin coached kids soccer. He helped found the Sopris Sun and was a founding member of the Third Street Center.

He has some creative ideas about creating more affordable housing through funding from the public and private sector. I believe he will work hard to make that a possibility.

Much of his expertise lies in community development.

Colin is a diligent advocate for environmental sustainability. His main way of getting to work, managing the Third Street Center, is by bicycle. Even in mid-winter, when the temp is very low and the snow is flying, I have seen him pedaling his stretch bike to work. This is a man who talks the talk and rides the ride.

He is a man with the foresight and the ability to manage the challenges our town is facing now and in the future.

Please vote for Colin Laird for Carbondale trustee.

Larry Tallmadge

Carbondale

Vote Quinn for Carbondale

On April 5, I will be voting for Colin Quinn for town trustee. I’m not the only one who believes in Colin; he was endorsed by Voces Unidas Action Fund.

I often worry about what will happen to our town in the event of a catastrophic event such as a wildfire. Could what happened to our family and friends in Superior and Louisville last December happen to us?

Carbondale needs leaders who understand exactly what to do to adapt our town to a rapidly changing climate. Helping communities build resilience to climate change is Colin Quinn’s life’s work, and that is one of the reasons I am voting for him.

Betsy After

Carbondale

Laird’s the top choice

As a 10-year resident of the town of Carbondale, I’m struck by the extraordinary slate of candidates who have thrown their ball and cowgirl hats into the ring for this year’s trustee election.

With such a menu of riches, it’s hard to choose the best three candidates to serve the community at this particular juncture.

Here are the three top reasons why, without hesitation, I will vote for Colin Laird and urge others to as well.

1. Unlike newer arrivals on the ballot — several of whom shared compelling ideas for what the town needs most at last week’s forum, but provided few practical details for how to implement them — Colin’s views come from his decades of on-the-ground service to nonprofits, schools and youth programs in Carbondale and the Roaring Fork Valley. He knows how to bring people together to get things done.

2. l know from serving with Colin for years on The Sopris Sun board that Colin listens deeply, speaks thoughtfully and is a genuine consensus builder. If he were a woman, Grace would be his middle name. At the same time, he is willing to say and do the hard things (in his characteristically direct but careful way) when they are called for.

3. We need look no further than the incredible job Colin has done at the helm of our beloved Third Street Center for the past eight years (and for two more years in 2008-2010 during the redevelopment of the building) for evidence of his vision, work ethic, care and attention to details.

I guarantee he will come to every meeting informed. His hands-on experience overseeing such a high profile community nonprofit and facility as the executive director at Third Street is just what the Board of Trustees needs now.

Barbara Dills

Carbondale

Reelect Sparhawk

​​Short and sweet, vote for Erica Sparhawk for Carbondale trustee.

She is smart, accomplished and has her finger on the pulse of our community. She is exactly the kind of person we need to move forward.

Wendy Stewart

Carbondale