Friday letters: Moving from fossil fuels to clean energy, climate change is happening, Aspen Glen riparian buffer

Redirect investment away from fossil fuels

Join 350 Roaring Fork this Friday at 6 p.m. for a screening and discussion of the film, “Take the Power Back,” about the beginnings of 350.org and the global fossil fuel divestment movement.

350.org is allying with a broad coalition of social and environmental justice organizations to call on investors and institutions, including cities, pension funds and colleges, to withdraw their funds from the fossil fuel industry. This includes the big banks financing this terminal climate destruction, led by Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi and Bank of America. Every day, the big banks plow $1.8 billion into more coal, oil and gas energy, the very energy that is fueling ever worse heat waves, droughts, wildfires, hurricanes and diseases. As encouraging as a new direction in Washington, D.C. is, it is unlikely President Joe Biden can pass meaningful legislation through a Republican Congress. What is still needed is a groundswell of popular pressure on political and financial leaders to act. We need to redirect investment away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy, which is going to require every one of us directing the institutions in which we have a stake, whether our pension fund, bank, stock portfolio or municipality, to divest and reinvest.

Come learn what you can do to accelerate this historic solution here in the Roaring Fork Valley, Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Email Will@350colorado.org to attend or visit 350 Roaring Fork’s Facebook Page.

Will Hodges

350 Roaring Fork

Phase out fossil fuels as soon as possible

“Summers are getting hotter, wildfire seasons are lasting longer, ski seasons are shortening, and communities across the state are living in drought and with poor air quality.”

This is a quote from the Natural Resource Defense Council. I might add that the Arctic is melting faster than anyone thought possible.

If there is anyone left who does not believe that humans are affecting the climate, my word to them is: It doesn’t matter what you think, it is happening anyway.

So, we have to phase out fossil fuels, the main contributor, as soon as possible. We have to do everything we can to stop the destruction of forests.

We have to have a government that re-joins the Paris Accord and gets back to a point where we are respected enough to have some impact.

Now a piece of good news: It has been discovered that feeding cattle seaweed can diminish their flatulence. And that is a real plus for the climate.

I am optimistic that 2021 is going to bring some true advances for humans and the Earth we live on. Never give up.

Katherine Delanoy

Eagle

For the birds

With regard to the recent Post Independent article, I trust that the Aspen Glen PUD decision-makers will not let three potentially large home parcels affect the riparian buffer protections for bald eagle or other raptor habitat.

Human development is myopic and temporal compared to nature’s intelligence.

Jason White

Carbondale