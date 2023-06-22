Friday letters: Moving Strawberry Days, MAGA is over, June Yard of the Month, impeaching Biden

Move Strawberry Days back to Sayre Park

OK, we tried the COVID experiment of having Strawberry Days out at Two Rivers Park for the last two years, but COVID is over now and it is time to move it back to Sayre Park. It is too inconvenient and not safe at night. Who wants to pay $20 for the limited parking when there is plenty of free parking downtown? Taking the bus from Carbondale used to be so easy. There are plenty of RFTA bus stops close to the park downtown, within a short, well-lit walking distance. Now it requires getting off at a RFTA bus stop and walking to one of the designated Ride Glenwood bus stops for the festival. Hopefully, there is enough room on the bus, otherwise there is a 15-30-minute wait for the next bus. Then there is an almost half-mile walk from the Traver Trail bus stop to the park. Then, try doing this walk back to the Traver Trail bus stop at night with very little lighting in some places. Parking for free by the Garfield County Courthouse and walking to/from the park at night is even darker and less safe.

Please start planning now to move Strawberry Days back to Sayre Park next year, where it has been for decades, and where it belongs.

Melissa Waters

Carbondale

Time to move on

Wednesday in the Post Independent I got a real good look into the mindset of the formerly brazen MAGA/Trump personality cult, and the leftover Anti-Vax movement all at once.

Mr. McWhorter and Mr. Stewart never fail to deliver.

And I must say I do feel sorry for them now.

The glory days of Trumpism and big rallies and MAGA pride are over now, and of course the “Big Lie” that accompanied it.

This past Monday Donald Trump made the huge mistake of going back onto Fox News, where he sat with Brett Baier and made a complete fool out of himself; essentially admitting on live TV he obstructed justice and hid classified documents with the help of one of his valets and two lawyers after he told the Justice Department he did not have them anymore. Then Brett Baier was interviewed by Brit Hume, and together they took Trump apart.

What is left of the GOP from before 2016 is gone now. No platform. No message. Nothing.

Definition of the word Elitist: A person who believes a society or system should be led by an elite. Case in point — Donald Trump. The man who praises dictators like Kim Jung Un of North Korea and Vladimir Putin of Russia, then turns around and says President Joe Biden is a dictator wannabe? Laughable.

I want to ask Fred Stewart why he is still discussing the Covid pandemic of 2020?

About 1.3 million Americans died from COVID. To date more than 270.22 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID.

We won. We beat COVID. It did not take us down. A group effort for sure. So why are some people still whining about it in June 2023? Maybe they are just angry all the time?

George Soros is a Democrat. And he does donate to candidate’s campaigns no doubt. But, he is not a big donor by any stretch of the imagination.

MAGA is still looking for their “boogeyman.” No more Hunter Biden. Who’s left, Hillary? Very amusing.

Steven Gluckman

Glenwood Springs

June Yard of the Month

The Glenwood Springs Garden Club is pleased to share another very special Yard of the Month: 1310 Blake Avenue has our sign amid anemone plants. The spring variety of white flowers called Japanese Sun Drops were in full bloom when we first admired this yard. A fall purple variety will bloom in the same area along the sidewalk in front of the home of Tom and Brenda Grange. Now the greenery in front is highlighted with multicolored poppies, dianthus, columbine and various ground covers.

Tom is an accomplished gardener of many years. He shared that there are flowers blooming sequentially through the growing season in all the garden areas at the front, corner, sides and back of the yards. He intersperses pots of annuals cared for inside through the winter months. He also maintains vegetable and fruit gardens with raspberries, strawberries, tomatoes, peppers, beams, squash, beets and peas.

This home was built in 1964 by Tom’s father Ed Grange, who now lives nearby. After jobs took Tom and family to several other states, he returned to GWS, his childhood hometown, for work and now retirement.

His gardening hobby has been evolving over 35 years and the results are impressive. He shared that his parents and grandparents gardens inspired him to become a gardener too. Spending countless hours adding to and caring for this lovely yard involves many stories. Some plants came from his parents’ and grandparents’ yards. He very much likes to find, move, share, plus buy and sell plants and bushes to create his stunning gardens.

Please drive or stroll along the sidewalk slowly and look further toward the house where rose campion will bloom soon near the wind flowers which line the stairs to the front porch. The fire chalice with red trumpet flowers attract many hummingbirds there and the clematis are just starting to bloom.

The different flower beds have accents of planned levels and heights. They include ground covers from cat mint to vinca vine and ajuga, but a very unique purplish brown ground cover grows along the driveway to accent the corner garden. Tom remembers receiving a start years ago of this volcanic sorrel. His front corner garden includes asters, iris, day lilies, and a rose bush started by itself. A very tall and beautiful white flower catches attention here and is iris orientalis or Turkish Iris.

It was a joy to listen to Tom relate his gardening stories, as I admired the variety and beauty he has created from what was once upon a time just grass when he was a kid. Please admire the front, corner and side yard visible from Blake Avenue and the sidewalk. Probably you will see Tom happily trimming, digging, or moving some plants.

Ann English

Glenwood Springs

Boebert tries to impeach Biden

On Wednesday night, our Congresswoman, Rep. Lauren Boebert, filed a privileged motion that would force a vote on a resolution to impeach Pres. Joe Biden. Ms. Boebert promises to bring the resolution to a floor vote on a daily basis, ad infinitum.

Last year, Ms. Boebert delivered federal remittances to Colorado Congressional District 3 (CD-3) of $4.95 billion. The average Congressional district in the state enjoyed federal remittances of $6.05 billion. Our district was shortchanged by approx $1.1 billion, which amounts to $1,452 per man woman and child in CD-3. That is real money that could have been used to fix our roads and bridges.

I am certainly no fan of Pres. Biden. His weak foreign policy, his open borders (with the attendant 107,000 annual opioid deaths), his alleged corruption with ties to Russia and China, his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and his green boondoggle to wealthy donors is wilting our public fisc and international prestige. But, somebody needs to explain to me (I am running for the Republican nomination in CD-3 against Ms. Boebert) how impeaching Joe Biden will increase federal spending in the largest non-single-state Congressional district in the nation.

Russ Andrews

Carbondale