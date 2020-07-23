Friday letters: Oregon doesn’t want our gas, ADA anniversary

Oregon landowners: Garfield County can keep its gas to itself

Dear Editor,

We landowners in Oregon recently noticed a full-page, color ad in the Oregonian (our largest circulation newspaper) purchased by the Western States and Tribal Nations Natural Gas Initiative. It was signed by a number of supporters, including the Garfield County Commissioners and the Western Garfield Chamber of Commerce, to name but a few. For some reason no Tribal Nations signed the ad.

The purpose of the ad was to attempt to convince our Gov. Kate Brown that the Jordan Cove LNG project would be the best thing to happen to Oregon since… sliced smoked salmon filets or something like that. The ad shamefully even used the Covid-19 pandemic’s devastating effects on us to attempt to further glorify the project.

But it was very evident that the reason for the ad was to help solve your local problem of “stranded gas” as you call it, and provide you the opportunity to ship your gas across Oregon through the proposed Pacific Connector Gas pipeline.

Let us be clear: there are more than 90 Oregon landowners along the route of that pipeline that are opposed for many reasons to it crossing their property. For some, the pipeline will affect their domestic water supply; for others it will affect their livestock operations. There are dozens of varying reasons that Oregon landowners are opposed to the pipeline, but one that we all agree on, is to protect our private property rights.

Oregon landowners, like many rural folks in the west, are largely a conservative group. The idea that a Canadian company (Pembina in this case) can get authority to take Oregon private property is un-American.

Many of these affected Oregon landowners are ranchers and farmers, like many of the rural residents in Garfield county. These landowners are mostly elderly, 75% are over 65 years of age; 95% are over 55 and are dead set against their property being taken. I mean they’re fightin’ mad, probably like landowners around Glenwood Springs would be. Please just think about that for a minute. How would you feel if the tables were turned and a foreign government was going to take your property, not for a public utility, but for corporate and shareholder’s profit?

We suggest that your Garfield County commissioners, Samson, Martin and Jankovsky, have a frank community discussion about this hypocrisy. And as far as that “stranded gas” problem you have . . . ask your pharmacist about simethicone.

Larry and Sylvia Mangan

Lone Rock Ranch

Americans with Disability Act anniversary reminder of its importance to so many

Sunday, July 26 marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), an important civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas including employment, transportation, public accommodations, communications and access to state and local government’ programs and services. During a moment in our history when we are all witnessing increased attention on the importance of human rights, we are pleased to shine a bright light on this special celebration.

As leaders of several local organizations dedicated to serving the disability community, the ADA has special meaning to us. It is the “equal opportunity act” for individuals with disabilities. It not only prohibits discrimination, it also guarantees people with disabilities have the same opportunities as others to participate in the mainstream of American life; to enjoy educational opportunities, access to employment, purchase goods and services, and to participate in government programs and services. Indeed, until individuals with disabilities can enjoy life without discrimination, we as a society will not achieve equal rights for all.

As we take a moment to reflect on this anniversary, it seems hard to believe that individuals with disabilities did not have equal protections under law until 1990. And while we celebrate thirty years of progress in access and inclusion we must recognize that there is still much work to do. The Roaring Fork Valley is home to many individuals with both intellectual and physical disabilities. These citizens have desires, skills, talents and dreams like all of us, and they deserve equal access to education, employment, physical spaces and diverse life experiences.

Each of our organizations work tirelessly to support the disability community with exceptional care and exposure to experiences that create a rich life, including experiences in nature and access to our mountain paradise here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Together, we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the ADA, and we value the wonderful support we receive from members of the Roaring Fork community! Please take the time to learn about each of our organizations and the wonderful and diverse community we serve.

Peter Bell,

President & CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services

Jeff Hauser,

CEO, Challenge Aspen

Jill Pidcock,

Executive Director, The Arc of the Central Mountains

Sara Sims,

Executive Director, Mountain Valley Developmental Services

Debbie Wilde,

Executive Director, Valley Life for All