Friday letters: pandemic handling, patience, your choice

Cleanliness is next to godliness

With the ever-present coronavirus (COVID-19) troubles, I set aside my gallows humor, my grim and ironical mood in a seemingly desperate, perilous, hopeless, bewildering or helpless situation to give my gifted, learned insight. Call it my several points clarion call.

As Sweden took the approach to living without a panic shutdown to COVID-19 and becoming a hermetic geography living in fear, it just made slight adjustments. It is the only European country to do so. Our country should have done so, too.

In immunology the reticuloendothelial system (RES) is most paramount in the human body developing immunity or regressions to resist, abate or neutralize infections, toxins or other harmful substances in our bodies.

Support Local Journalism Donate



In 1965 I learned about the RES under Dr. MacPherson at Saint Vincent Hospital in Greenwich Village in New York City when I and others did real laboratory cancer research work in an experimental cancer pilot where we regressed cancer in our laboratory mice.

When I enter a new geography or meet strangers I anticipate how to deal with new germ pools for my well-being.

Prophylaxis is a course of action taken to prevent disease or psychosomatic symptoms or disorders. Always this is the best way to avoid or remedy sicknesses because I know looks are deceiving and there are a lot of nasty and filthy people even in the expected best of society.

Sleep can be curative along with vigorous physical fitness exercising, self-examination, self-diagnosis and thoughtful diets under even bad situations.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) manufactures most of the medical drugs used in our country. If the PRC were to disrupt the drugs to hold back Human Immunodeficiency (HIV)/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) many new millions in our country would be killed without any mercy.

Cleanliness is next to godliness.

Best wishes,

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen

Learning patience

One of Siddhartha’s greatest strengths was his ability to wait. I pray this experience forges greater patience within us all; for the greater good of all.

Kat Sing

Glenwood Springs

Poor handling of pandemic

Since 1975 we have been living in the era of emerging infectious diseases. As a physician interested in disease prevention, I feel I must speak out about the abysmal handling of the COVID-19 pandemic by the current administration in Washington. The countries that have dealt with the COVID crises the most effectively have had strong national leaders who immediately instituted science-based public health measures that included extensive, accurate testing early on and adequate PPE for their health care workers.

The Trump administration’s response to this crisis has been slow, erratic, inadequate and often politicized, which has resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths, prolongation of the disease and our economic and homebound misery. Look at the numbers: By April 20 the U.S. had almost twice as many COVID deaths as country number two, Italy — U.S. 759,674 cases of COVID-19 with 40,661 deaths; Italy 178,972 cases and 23,660 deaths.

It’s been several months since the world was warned about cases of a contagious, deadly virus in China. Yet we are still far from having what we need to do adequate testing to safely move forward with our economy. Furthermore, our health care providers on the front lines still don’t have adequate protective gear. According to GetUsPPE.org, a recent survey of 978 health care facilities across the U.S. revealed that nearly all had no supplies remaining of at least one form of PPE, and less than a week’s supply of other PPE.

Finally, given that we live on a crowded planet, are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, and that additional waves of the current pandemic and other pandemics are sure to follow, this is not the right time to stop funding the World Health Organization. They may have some problems, and we need to help fix them, but as the American Medical Association says, this is “a dangerous move at a precarious moment for the world.”

Sincerely,

Greg Feinsinger, M.D.

Carbondale

Your choice

Six feet apart or six feet under.

Your call.

Vern Holmes

Carbondale