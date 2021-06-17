Friday letters: Planning and Zoning Commission, anything is possible, highway construction, and fireworks sales

Apply for P&Z Commission

The city of Glenwood Spring Comprehensive Plan states that “Communities evolve over time. Glenwood Springs is different today than it was 20 years ago and different than it will be 20 years into the future.”

While there are many groups and factors that influence this evolution, the recommendations from the city’s advisory boards and commissions play an important part in guiding this progression. There are several opportunities to participate in these groups, and I encourage anyone with an interest to consider applying to volunteer.

One of these groups, the Planning and Zoning Commission, has a uniquely essential role in guiding our city’s growth. In total, nine Glenwood Springs residents (seven commissioners and two alternates) comprise this critical, quasi-judicial group which is responsible for reviewing and providing recommendations to City Council regarding zoning, annexations, large public and private projects and other activities that involve long-range planning. This commission also makes decisions on certain development proposals.

Right now, you can apply to fill a vacancy on this commission for one of the alternate seats with a term to expire February 2022. The commission meets one or two times per month with regular meetings on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

This opportunity is an excellent way to get involved in the community and your local government and help shape the future of Glenwood Springs. Community members who serve on this commission provide an invaluable service by advising City Council and city staff with developing recommendations on important policy matters.

While serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission can be very challenging, it is also incredibly important and a rewarding way to serve your community. Volunteers shape our community by thoughtful implementation of our Comprehensive Plan and ensure that development considers the needs of Glenwood Springs’ both current and future residents.

You, too, can make a difference and help shape our community. Applications for all boards and commissions are available online at CoGS.us/volunteer. Applications submitted will be reviewed by city councilors. For additional information, please contact Sara Weigel at 970-384-6449 or sara.weigel@cogs.us .

Jonathan Godes

mayor, Glenwood Springs

Learning from one’s challenges

I am Deatra. I was born and raised in Rifle. I went to school at Rifle High School. I am a current student at Colorado Mountain College preparing for nursing school. I have a connective tissue disorder called Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

My life flipped upside down when I turned 17. I began to faint almost every day, had multiple feeding tube surgeries and have been poked by a needle more than 100 times. I lost all my will to live.

I began slowly volunteering for rare disease organizations, made care packages for others with chronic illness and started college. I was one of four accepted to participate in a 10-week internship at MUSC in South Carolina, to study Ehlers Danlos syndrome. The very disease that ruined my life was now bringing me passion and drive, it was now bringing me opportunities that I never thought possible.

A small town girl from Rifle, Colorado, was staying in Charleston, S.C., to study her own disease, and making a difference in medicine. I hope that if this letter does anything, it can prove that anything is possible, even with an illness. Growing up in a small town can still bring you to do big things.

Deatra Bear

Silt

Highway construction advice

To the CDOT Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon schedulers and planners:

I am a commuter. I have commuted from the Roaring Fork Valley to Eagle County for 32 years. I was around when the original work was being completed, sat for hours while work was being done. And I read the papers when they announced that I-70 through Glenwood Canyon was open.

Problem is, they either never completed construction or the work they completed was deficient.

When one considers how often the canyon is under maintenance or re-construction because a boulder went through the concrete deck or a semi crashed, did CDOT make the right decision to put I-70 along the river? Most engineers said to keep it out of the river bottom, there will always be issues, but CDOT went with the river road. And now we pay for it yearly.

The past few days have truly shined a light on who’s on first. There are so many projects in the canyon we have traffic cones on top of traffic cones; multiple construction zones. Problem is: No one is working in these areas.

The road was down to one lane from Hanging Lake Tunnel to No Name this past week. Last night there were two traffic control vehicles sitting in the closed lanes and not one single person working. That’s eight miles of closure with no one working. There were three guys painting on Friday, but they certainly didn’t need eight miles of lane closure to paint a 300-foot chain retaining device. This could have been a rolling closure and kept to a minimum.

And why doesn’t CDOT take into account the commuters and vacationing public? Start work in the EB lanes at 8 a.m., off the highway at 4. WB construction should be 6 a.m. start, off the highway at 2:30.

Instead of washing the tunnels during the day, do it at night. You have better light and less traffic. And get off the highway by noon on Fridays.

Dave Little

New Castle

Ban fireworks sales

I commend the Garfield County commissioners’ decision to ban fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday. However, unless there is a legal constraint preventing them from banning the sale of fireworks, it is beyond my comprehension why this action was not also taken.

Pam Szedelyi

Glenwood Springs