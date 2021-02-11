Friday letters: Pressure injections, and vaccinations
Consider pressure injections
It’s known that traffic circles can facilitate five times the traffic of a stop-sign intersection. Likewise, the U.S. Army has the same record with pressure injections without a needle. To administer the injection takes about one second as opposed to several.
The only question is, does the industry of syringe manufactures suffer? Does the vaccine maintain its integrity in such a procedure?
This is faster. The vaccinations could exceed the daily volume of present vaccinations by many times. 300 million vaccinations could be done in less time without all the needles, syringes and bandages.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
Vaccination thanks
After a year of strict COVID-19 restrictions, there where smiles, laughter and gratitude from all the residents at Crystal Meadows the day Garfield County Public Health came to the property and administered the first set of the COVID-19 vaccine to the residents. What a great day.
There are not enough ways to say thank you to all the staff and nurses at Garfield County Public Health and Dr. Gary Knaus at RRFP. Their compassion and commitment to their job and our community is inspiring. Let’s just say it was a day that I will never forget.
Thank you again,
Jerilyn Nieslanik and the Board at Crystal Meadows
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User