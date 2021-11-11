Friday letters: School board intimidation, don’t forget Cleyo, wallet returned, oil and gas rules weak, great horse story, Ascendigo thanks

School board intimidation

I was appalled to learn that some anti-vax/mask mandater(s) caused a school board member to resign.

What kind of lousy parent pursues a vendetta of hate against another person via their children? I’m not privy to particulars, but bullying a child because of a difference of opinion is ludicrous.

Are we changing opinions through intimidation rather than ideas now? There are legal remedies for such bellicose bullies, and I urge that public servant to pursue them. And, please, reconsider your resignation. We need folks like you who selflessly give so much to our community. Our valley communities will not tolerate such purulent behavior (purulent, i.e., oozing or discharging pus).

Lastly, I participated in protests in Glenwood Springs and Rifle a few weeks ago. I am wholeheartedly against politically motivated medical mandates. Apparently this cowardly zealot was in our midst, and I am mortified.

Until I find out who this person was, I will not be associating with this group.

The cause for personal freedom is just. Slow-witted bullies dishonor the cause.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle

Schoolhouse revitalized

This is a letter of thanks for Ambleside for the amazing job they did on the old schoolhouse.

Just to give credit where credit belongs, it is referred to as Rosie’s schoolhouse, but Rosie’s husband, Cleyo, was part of that schoolhouse. Let’s not forget that Rosie had dreams, and Cleyo, being the great person he was, saw to it that Rosie’s dreams came true. It was Cleyo who did all the rock work on the outside and all the woodwork and brick on the inside.

As Cleyo’s health declined, so did the schoolhouse. So let’s remember to include Cleyo Ferrin when referring to the schoolhouse; he put in a lot of hard work there. It should be referred to as Cleyo and Rosie’s schoolhouse for the history books

Matthew and Vonnie Vanhoose

New Castle

Honest people exist

Maybe people really are inherently kind. This afternoon, I accidentally left my wallet in my cart at the City Market in Rifle. I realized it almost immediately and raced back to the parking lot, but although the cart was still there, the wallet was gone.

The adrenaline rush was nearly overwhelming as I tried to organize my thoughts regarding all the things I needed to do — cancel credit cards, get a new license … As soon as I walked into the store (praying it had been turned in), employee Tracy Beauford smiled and handed it over to me. A woman had found it and had brought it back to the customer service counter.

This incredible human being didn’t take anything, even though there was an unusual (for me) amount of cash and numerous credit cards. I wish I could have been there to thank her myself. It’s been about five hours, and I’m still shaky thinking about what could have happened.

I would just like this gal to know how appreciative I am, and I hope that her good deed leads to another one coming her way in the future. Kindness begets kindness. Thank you again for your honesty.

Kathy Pototsky

Rifle

Clean up your mess, O&G

As children we were taught to clean up after ourselves. Put your dishes in the sink. Pick up your toys.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is telling the oil and gas industry, make all the mess you want, and the Colorado taxpayers will pick up the majority of the tab for the cleanup when the wells run dry.

The commission’s new draft rules for oil and gas drilling operations have no set amount for financial assurances put down by the industry to pay for plugging orphaned wells, some 1,500 statewide, that are and will emit massive amounts of methane. Instead, plugging fees would be based on estimates determined by the industry. You can bet those approximations will be low-ball.

Further, the new proposed rules would allow blanket bonding, which would cover tens of thousands of wells instead of a well-by-well assessment. Previous preliminary rules called for a $78,000 single-well financial assurance. Similar bonds in Alaska go for $100,000.

The industry says there’s no problem with orphaned wells, and a bond would drive them into bankruptcy. Both of those statements can’t be true. If there’s no issue, the financial assurances will be refunded.

It’s becoming increasingly clear the COGCC is listening only to the industry and not the climate and environmental groups that are advising them during the rulemaking process. These groups are asking for single-well financial assurance of $282,000. In fact, none of their recommendations are showing up in the draft rules.

There will be another set of draft rules in December before they’re set in stone early next year.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Great horse story

Wonderful reflection on the importance of seeing and relating to the animals in our world, especially the big ones. As a veterinarian for half a century, I have assisted many beautiful horses “across that rainbow bridge.” I take great care of the privilege granted to us to provide a painless, smooth departure from a painful or debilitating life, such as the one you so aptly described in Seabiscuit.

It’s a gift that only we can give to the animals who have served or just touched our lives. I have done this in some of the most extenuating circumstances both in the U.S. and abroad where animals are not pets, but working tools and often the only means for a family’s survival. And even there, tears and grief attend. It’s not at all a “female” thing, this sense of loss and pain. But our pain is outweighed by the lifting of their burdens, the easing of swollen joints, the washing clean of raging disease.

You were correct, no matter their accomplishments, as in the Great Race, it always comes down to the realization that one day, the time is here and will not be stayed. So relish the memories of those mornings and take comfort in the fact that the owners cared enough to commission the act before he was down on an icy pile of mud and snow begging,– if you will, for relief.

We all need to step back and cherish the gifts that animals give no matter how small they may seem on a given day.

Well done, coach.

Jay Merriam

Glenwood Springs

Ascendigo Trunk or Treat thanks

On Oct. 29, Ascendigo Autism Services hosted our second annual Trunk or Treat event, offering a safe and fun environment for Halloween trick or treaters, especially those with autism or other special needs. The night was full of Halloween spirit as families and kids from throughout our community came ready to celebrate and dressed in their favorite costumes.

Ascendigo’s stellar volunteers decorated imaginative trunks and handed out candy, toys and trinkets to the excited crowd.

Sometimes, those with autism or other disabilities do not have the same access to social activities as those of their neurotypical peers. With your help, we were able to provide a safe and welcoming Halloween experience for many individuals on the autism spectrum for whom Halloween can otherwise be overwhelming.

The Roaring Fork Valley continues to welcome our autism community, and we are grateful to the many partners who provide accommodation to people of all needs and abilities.

I would like to extend a special thank-you to our partners who helped make this event special: Glenwood Springs Ford, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Carbondale Police Department, RFTA, GF Woods Construction, and the Carbondale Rotary Club.

Your contributions go a long way in supporting our mission, to elevate the spectrum by empowering people, inspiring lives and shattering expectations.

Dan Richardson

CEO, Ascendigo Autism Services

Carbondale