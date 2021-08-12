Friday letters: Slow down on back to school day, thanks to Summit Canyon, West Glenwood development, CMC vaccinations, and eagle facts

Take a minute, plan ahead

Back to school is Monday, Aug. 16. Students and teachers will be arriving to school by foot and car.

With the expected additional drivers on the road that day, some driving for the first time, we can make everyone’s journeys safe and trouble free. Simply allow extra time for your daily driving and stay focused on the task at hand.

Thanks to everyone who makes this investment in our communities.

Diane Reynolds

Take a Minute/Slow Down in Town steering committee

Business thanks

We would like to thank the staff at Summit Canyon for going out of their way to help us. They have alway been very friendly and encouraging to my wife and myself. They have been very supportive of our Lions Club and a great resource to our community for all these years.

Their helpfulness and attitude, like The River Blend Coffee Shop and many other downtown businesses, are why we have loved living in Glenwood for 54 years.

Darrell Stanley

Glenwood Springs

Save West Glenwood

I totally agree with what John Korrie and Laurie Raymond had to say in (the Aug. 6) Post Independent — this area is rapidly turning into a disaster!

I lived here previously for years; moved away in 1987, basically because we were afraid we’d never be able to afford to buy a house here. After years of yearning to move back, we finally packed up and bought a home in New Castle in 2019.

I have family here and I was tired of missing them! I knew that the area demographics had changed, Glenwood Springs had expanded (as well as the towns up valley), but the basic area still felt like home. In the past two years alone I have seen changes that do not bode well for our area’s future — too many people, too many vehicles, too little water, increased drought and all the sweet little places that a working person could rent in order to work in this area are now Airbnb’s for tourists.

Luckily, I am retired and could afford to buy a modest home — if not, we never could’ve afforded the rents in this area! It’s my humble opinion that developers are ruining this valley from Aspen to Rifle — an area can only support so many folks and ours has now reached a tipping point.

Let the tourists come to visit, enjoy the beautiful scenery and then go home instead of buying up everything! Do I sound selfish? Sorry, I go to Aspen or to Redstone, enjoy my day and then return to my humble abode without thinking I need to own a place up valley. (City Council), please save West Glenwood from ruin!

Kate Jocelyn

New Castle

CMC should require vaccinations

As the new school year approaches and the number of COVID cases increases locally and worldwide, the inconsistent policies among the higher education institutions, specifically Colorado Mountain College, are alarming.

Students, staff and faculty should be guaranteed each campus is doing everything possible to ensure the Delta variant is not circulated at their campus as well as our communities. The mountain communities where CMC’s campuses are located attract students from around the country as well as the local population.

I would hope CMC would adopt the same policy as other institutions in our state, such as CC, CSU, DU, Fort Lewis and University of Colorado. The policy to require all faculty, staff and students to be vaccinated prior to the first day of class is based on science and helps protect all people from getting sick. CMC should do everything possible to keep their teachers, staff and students (and their families) healthy throughout the school year. This policy would also benefit our local communities.

We are all doing our part and it would be proactive for CMC to require vaccinations and be part of the solution and not contribute to the “unvaccinated pandemic.”

Julie Kleban

Snowmass

A few eagle facts

The Aug. 2 editorial regarding the removal of the current bald eagle buffer zone at Aspen Glen, due to a proposal by developers to build a new group of houses, got many of its facts correct but omitted a few critical ones.

The editorial omitted the well-documented fact that eagles have continued to forage and roost in the area of their old nest ever since they abandoned it, because it’s their favorite fishing spot due to the curve in the river and, more importantly, because there is no where else for them to go due to development along the river.

Most importantly, the editorial didn’t discuss the fact that the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibits the “taking” (defined in the Act as including the disturbance) of bald eagles, including their foraging and roosting sites. The law couldn’t be more clear that the proposed development and removal of the buffer zone would be illegal, and would certainly be challenged in court.

Jacqueline Russell

Snowmass