Friday letters: Spa services, pass closings, County’s lawsuit, County’s economy

People are still requesting spa services

As the owners of Splendor Mountain Spa we were interested and confounded when we read the article recently printed about Spa of the Rockies closing due to Covid-19 concerns. We were closed ourselves during the lockdown but in early May the state, via Gov. Jared Polis and DORA (the agency that licenses all professionals in Colorado which includes massage therapists, estheticians and doctors, nurses etc.) sent us thorough and common sense guidelines as to how to open as safely as possible for our clients and those of us who are willing to perform spa services during a highly contagious pandemic. We have also implemented recommendations from the International Spa Association.

Even though we’re not considered an essential business, our honored clients are extremely grateful for our dedication to our profession and their care. Temperatures are taken for every client and therapist, with an assessment of symptoms. We follow the guidelines meticulously in wearing masks for all sessions, yes even during massage. Those of you who bristle at the idea of wearing a mask during a massage (or just in a store) should consider how much more arduous it is on the therapists giving massages while masked. Like most societal norms, once we’ve done it and wrapped our heads around why it’s smart to keep our droplets to ourselves, we’re fine with it. All touched surfaces are disinfected after each client. We do feel as safe as possible while performing such closely natured work and our clients have been grateful for the efforts we put forth.

To say that there is no safe way to operate during these times and that no one is requesting services is just plain false. To date, applying these safeguards has allowed us to be open without incident of infection. Side note, masks will protect us from the cold and flu season fast approaching as well as Covid-19. Many metaphors apply here. We’re all in this together. We’re only as strong as our weakest link. United we stand, divided we fall. Stay safe, be well and look out for others. There is more happiness in giving than receiving.

Susan Wilmot and Rebekah Blodgett

Glenwood Springs

CDOT, law enforcement could have handled passes better

I am sure mine won’t be the first nor the last letter on this issue but the Grizzly Creek fire closure of I-70 showed multiple failures by local and state law enforcement as well as CDOT.

First and foremost one would think that an emergency of this magnitude would warrant calling in all off duty personnel from all of the aforementioned agencies, as well as local road and bridge crews. Pitkin and Aspen should have had a presence not just at the gate on independence but at the top where semis can be stopped prior to heading down. Lake County certainly needed to cooperate on their side to redirect traffic. Did somebody ask them to?

The Highway patrol and CDOT need a plan to redirect semis headed south on 82 into the Carbondale rest area and keep those that think they can go over Indy from doing so, I am sure that Carbondale police could help in this endeavor.

Garfield and Eagle sheriff’s departments obviously needed to react regarding Cottonwood pass, once again perhaps enlisting County road crews that also have experience directing traffic to limit and re-direct traffic.

In a perfect world all trucks could be stopped before the passes and temporary traffic lights on both sides would let individual cars through at intervals such as one or two minutes. This system could work on both Cottonwood and Indy passes.

Obviously the other two routes between Eagle and Pitkin counties need to be closed to local traffic only.

There, a workable plan in 250 words, it’s not rocket science. Trained professionals should be able to manage the logistics of this. Perhaps a practice run for next time when this is all said and done, because the next big rain storm will no doubt cause some significant slides which will shut the canyon down for an entirely different reason.

Marco Diaz

Redstone

Dismissal of County’s lawsuit is good news

The dismissal of Garfield County’s lawsuit that challenged new state rules designed to reduce oil and gas industry emissions is good news for the many people who live and work close to gas wells. The new regulations include rules that require more frequent and enhanced leak detection for gas and oil wells within 1,000 feet of homes and schools.

Significant leaks on gas pads and pipelines happen in the Battlement Mesa and Parachute region. Pipes and equipment that are frequently checked and maintained are less likely to emit huge amounts of toxic chemicals. Battlement Mesa has at least two gas pads within 1,000 feet of homes, and there are a total of six gas pads (about 140 wells) within 2,000 feet of homes. Thank you to all the workers who repair gas lines, maintain equipment on gas wells, and write regulations that protect our health.

Lawrence Forman

Parachute

Let’s start down path of more balanced and sustainable economy

While Trump continues to dig his political grave I see the Garfield County Commissioners doing the same. Giving away tons of our tax money to fight science, public health and a chance to correct many of their past deeds to pollute our land, air and water. Their actions are out of sync with where we must turn. Their greed and ivory tower power hurts those they swore to represent.

The up-coming election is our opportunity to right the wrongs, support the Air Quality Control Commission for uniform health regulations and start down the path for a more balanced and sustainable economy. Oil and gas is not going away until we are sucked dry, no matter what regulations come along. Let’s get off this wild west tirade and join our Colorado brothers and sisters for a safer future. This means get up and vote out the good ole boys.

Dean Moffatt

Glenwood Springs