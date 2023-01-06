Friday letters: Traffic enforcement can save animals, slow people down; consider being a buddy

Supporting safe passages

I read Frosty Merriott’s column in the 12/26 Post Independent and am in support of the efforts that Roaring Fork Valley Safe Passages are proposing to protect wildlife.

As mentioned in the column, enforcement of the dusk-to-dawn speed limits is an important issue. Encouraging support for crossings and applying pressure to local law enforcement to step up the process of pulling over more drivers are two actions concerned citizens can take.

Another would be putting up random cameras that would be triggered by speeds above the limit, and issuing fines to the owners of those vehicles. I may be jaded, but if people think they won’t get caught, they will continue to drive dangerously, risking the lives of not only nonhuman animals, but human ones as well.

Judie Blanchard, Carbondale

Put camera cops on Grand

I lived in Chicago. Commuters were going through the toll booths without paying the toll. The city set up cameras, took pictures of their license plates and started sending them tickets electronically in the mail.

Glenwood Springs does not have many options, if any, to reroute traffic. That time has passed. Also, getting people to ride the bus has not worked well.

Why don’t we use the cameras on Grand avenue and start sending tickets electronically through the mail. Obviously, that could be posted prior to starting and give drivers the opportunity to slow down before it would be implemented.

Grand Avenue is dangerous and it does need to be addressed successfully.

Bernard Downing, Glenwood Springs

Buddy Program benefits

In honor of National Mentoring Month, I’ll shed light upon several Buddy Program (BP) offerings. Whether you’re a parent, volunteer, or community partner we hope one of the following avenues of mentorship speaks to you.

Ten years ago, I moved to the Roaring Fork Valley (RFV) and transitioned from Outward Bound instructing to teaching. I quickly observed that outdoor recreation, albeit ample in the RFV, wasn’t accessible to all per its cost. Subsequently, I began volunteering with the BP, as they offer group-mentoring programs free of charge. Through the LEAD Program, middle and high school students participate in activities including; backpacking, canyoneering, rock climbing, snowshoeing, etc.

The BP’s traditional forum of mentorship, community-based pairings, partners mentors and mentees. Over the past five years, my buddy, Sonia, and I have had the opportunity to share our hobbies, watch one another’s families grow, support each other through difficult times and celebrate each others’ successes. Having a little buddy has enriched my life immensely. I recommend this route of mentorship for anyone looking to expand their sense of connection within our community.

Peer to Peer mentoring is another facet of BP mentorship in which I’ve been involved. This program connects high school mentors with elementary mentees for after-school activities. It’s a meaningful way for high school students to give back to their community.

If these offerings pique your interest, visit http://www.buddyprogram.org to learn more. We’d love to have you join our community of mentors and mentees!

Meg Ravenscraft, Carbondale