Friday letters: Trump indictment, Strawberry Days’ ball race, favorite clothing brands are LGBTQ+-owned, thoughts on George Soros

Trump indictment

Now that Donald Trump has been indicted on 37 federal counts by a grand jury of his peers in Miami, it seems the rule of law does work when applied correctly.

But alas, here comes the circus to town. Trump spoke at the Georgia Republican Convention and once again lied about his election being stolen and that his federal indictments are all authorized and put forth by our current president Biden.

Gee, doesn’t this sound like one of the Jason Bourne movies or another Hollywood idea that there is some super secret group of people behind the scenes controlling everything in our government?

Fiction of course, but for Donald Trump, unless he can convince his dwindling base of voters that reality does not exist anymore and we are all living in some sort of Hollywood script, he is done and finished. He knows it too.

What we are witnessing are the political death throes of a former president and his personality cult, and the great state of Georgia is sitting in the wings with another criminal indictment with likely include his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Lin Wood, Sidney Powell and Donald Trump himself for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia using “fake electors” to take the place of the real ones (like people would not notice the switch? and got caught red-handed. Eight of those former fake electors have decided to be witnesses for the district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia against Trump in exchange for immunity. Things are looking bleak in Georgia for Trump now.

The eternal victim, Donald Trump, will never admit he ever committed a crime or lied, and he expects his loyal followers to follow him down that rabbit hole willingly.

I saw a Trump flag on a truck the other day outside of Carbondale, and I thought to myself, “Are those guys still around?” In Feb. 2021, 86% of GOP MAGA voters supported Trump. Now? 21%, according to numerous polls. That’s a net loss of 65% who no longer trust the former president. And I do wish Team Trump will stop emailing me begging for donations to pay his legal bills. Blocked them twice already.

Steven Gluckman,

Glenwood Springs

Ball Race this weekend

The Kiwanis Ball Race is this weekend at Strawberry Days — at 2 p.m. Sunday. This year the balls will be dropped into a long chute and will shoot out into the park in front of the bandshell. We expect it to be quite a spectacle and encourage everyone who is at the fair to come and watch.

Tickets to purchase balls are $5 each or — get more for your money — $20 gets you five balls in the race.

You can buy tickets at the Kiwanis booth at Strawberry days or buy now online at tineyurl.com/Ball-Race.

The Kiwanis Club of Glenwood Springs is part of an international organization committed to improving the world one child at a time.

The Kiwanis Club of Glenwood Springs uses its funds to support youth-related activities, including providing helmets at bike rodeos, the talent show, WindWalkers and college scholarships.

Support Kiwanis — buy balls and win cash and other prizes.

Charlie Willman,

Glenwood Springs

Thank you for your business

I am just wondering when all of the conservative “Karens” that are protesting Bud Light, Target, The North Face and others for supporting the LGBQT+ community are going to realize that their closets are full of clothing and accessories that are for the most part designed by and sold by members of the LGBQT+ community. Not to stereotype but the fashion runway from shoes, to dresses, to purses is significantly populated by gay men. As for conservative men? Members of the LGBQT+ community design and make billions of dollars off of your choices in fashion as well.

So, what’s it going to be? If you are going to shoot up Bud Light six packs, are you going to go through your closets and have bonfires in the cul-de-sac, full of your shoes, dresses and purses? I am guessing boycotting Target is one thing but burning your Versace and Calvin Klein is entirely different.

Marco Diaz,

Redstone

Examining George Soros

While perusing news outlets to see different perspectives of coverage of the Trump indictments, I happened to stop on Fox News (sic). As the news about the indictments was rather fresh, I was wondering what their take on the situation might be. Not to be disappointed, the discussion went to the real concern in the country: George Soros. It appears that this gentleman needs further investigation especially concerning connections to the Bidens, OK, I guess. Let’s do some investigating.

It seems that Soros grew up very poor, escaped Nazi Germany, worked as a waiter in London, put himself through school, started an investment business and became a billionaire. He’s given away almost 50% of his fortune and ranks at number 365 on the wealthiest list. Oh, yeah, he supports Democrats. It turns out he gave $128,475,971 to Democrats for the 2022 elections. That’s pretty suspicious. He was the number one donor to Democratic PACs. He led the pack so to speak, as the top ten billionaire donors gave an astounding $534 million dollars. (Open Secrets.)

But there is always more to a story. Of the top ten donors to the 2022 midterms, 7 out of 10 donated to (drum roll please) Republicans. Almost $333 million, which was almost $132 million more than the Democratic donations for the top 10. The Republican billionaire donors club includes owners and CEOs of Oracle, PayPal, Blackstone Group, Mellon Foundation, Citadel Hedge Fund, Susquehanna International Group, and a shipping magnate. You know, the guys that desperately need tax reductions.

If you look further, you can expand the top donors to the top 20 and you’ll find that almost 75% were donations to Republicans. But investigate George Soros. While the Saudis have high-jacked the PGA, and LIV golf is playing most of its tournaments on Trump courses and the Saudis gave Jared Kushner (Trump’s son-in-law) $2 billion to start an “investment firm,” let’s investigate Soros. Trump cheated a charity, his university, his wives, his vendors and stole government secrets. Some bathrooms give you magazines to read. Mar-a-Lago gave top secret documents. But investigate Soros. Thanks Fox.

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle