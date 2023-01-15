Glenwood Business Help Desk column: Aiming to meet the needs of our local entrepreneurs

Angie Anderson, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association

Prosper Glenwood members are:

It’s been a trying last few years for our local businesses: pandemic, wildfires and mudslides upended expectations for everyone. And then there are the chronic challenges of a rising cost of living and finding employees.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, local partners including the City, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Downtown Development Authority, Visit Glenwood, Post Independent, Colorado Workforce Center, and local businesses have come together to help ensure the economic resiliency of Glenwood Springs. These partners developed and implemented creative solutions such as Glenwood Gold, local grants, outdoor dining, and more.

Great efforts have been made through cross-collaboration during difficult times including the Glenwood Canyon closures. Our organizations and businesses came together to collaborate on messaging, marketing strategies, and advocate for our community with state agencies such as the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Today, this partnership has evolved into a formal entity known as Prosper Glenwood.

Prosper Glenwood is dedicated to enhancing the economic sustainability and vibrancy of Glenwood Springs through community partnership. Our goal is to focus on the most pressing needs for businesses including but not limited to employee shortages, housing, climate change, machine learning, inflation, I-70 closures and much more. The more important focus is equipping businesses with the right resources to thrive through these challenges.

To keep this momentum going Prosper Glenwood engaged businesses in August 2022 through one-on-one conversations meeting local business owners and managers right at their doorstep. We collected feedback to better understand today’s business challenges, needs and how to address the gaps.

One finding was the need for more communication with our business community. This column is our first step to bridging the communication gap. Prosper Glenwood plans to write a monthly “Help Desk” column that will provide information that addresses the needs of our businesses today from all the partners in Prosper Glenwood. Specifically, this column will include helpful information including new and existing local, regional and statewide resources and policy changes. We will also share success stories from our local businesses.

In the meantime, please visit the Prosper Glenwood Website, bit.ly/ProsperGlenwood , or additional information on this group, how to participate, and the resources available to you. Most importantly, please reach out to us. We are here to support you!